“Reality Tasks” is the latest productivity app that leverages SharePlay.





Reality Tasks is a task and project management app for teams and individuals. With a very Apple-style design, it helps you organize your day and your team’s day to support iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. The app has been updated on SharePlay as Apple recently released macOS 12.1 with this feature.

SharePlay support makes it easy to share tasks during FaceTime calls using the app. Here’s how Apple described this feature: This feature is available on iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and macOS 12.1 and later.

SharePlay is a powerful feature set for the sharing experience during FaceTime calls and introduces a new way for Apple users to stay connected. SharePlay support (…) allows users to watch movies and TV shows, listen to music, and complete workouts with friends on FaceTime calls. (…) With screen sharing support, users can also browse the web together, view photos, and show their friends something with their favorite apps.

Not only that, Reality Tasks can also help users in the following ways:

Templates: You can organize your tasks into a to-do list and a Kanban template, or you can create them from scratch. Tasks: Multiple color options allow you to create compelling tasks. Reminders and deadlines: Assign deadlines and reminders to tasks so you never forget them. Collection: You can organize your thoughts into collections and sub-collections and observe them clearly. Gestures: Use simple drag-and-drop gestures to move tasks between subcollections and sort subcollections. Dark / Light Mode: The app supports Dark Mode and Light Mode. Collaborate: Share your collection with your teammates and collaborate on projects.

Reality tasks can be used both offline and online. With the cloud sync feature, all data is synced between devices in real time. The app also offers the best experience on each Apple platform, including iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices.

Users have advanced access to three differently sized widgets for iOS and iPad OS, and keyboard shortcuts can be used to add and manage tasks.

With the premium features of Reality Tasks, you can create reminders and unlimited tasks with a time limit while sharing and collaborating on your project.

Premium users can choose between a monthly or annual subscription from $ 2.99. You can find the app on the App Store here.

