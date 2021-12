Big Tech Countdown: Google Plays 5 Most Lively Healthcare in 2021

Let’s look back at Google’s Top 5 Healthcare moves since the beginning of the year.

1. In January 2021, Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit over a year after making its purchase, officially marking its entry into the wearable market.

With this acquisition, Google will be able to take a deep dive into the healthcare space by leveraging Fitbits’ health-focused program to gain a significant share of the global wearable market. According to IDC tracking, Fitbit ranks fifth in the market share of wearable developers, accounting for 5.9% of the global market in 2020. Since its acquisition by Google, Fitbit has begun clinical research to determine how wearables measure blood pressure. We have also rolled out a new sleep tracking feature. Fitbit strives to stand out among consumers as rival Apple continues to enhance its Watchs health tools and dominate the wearable market share.

2. In April, Google partnered with the leading healthcare system, the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), to enable providers to use CareStudio, a clinical search tool for tech giants.

Google’s technology provides clinicians with a central way to access patient records. BIDMC is not the first major medical system to try Google Studio. In 2018, Ascension partnered with Googles Care Studio, but the alarm sounded when it became clear that Google was collecting personal health information for patients. Since security issues, Google has been proud that Care Studios is HIPAA compliant. Also, it seems sufficient to persuade them to join another major healthcare system. In short, hospitals may not be too worried about their ability to protect patient data.

3. Google reportedly dismantled the Google Health division in August shortly after Vice President David Feinberg became CEO and President of electronic medical record giant Cerner.

The news followed Google’s decision to remodel the Fitbit division in June 2021. Google Health’s talent mods give more power to the Fitbit business. This means doubling the focus on wearables, similar to Apple.

4. This month, Google announced a new search tool feature that makes it easier for patients to find a nearby doctor and decide whether to accept Medicare.

Given that many patients are looking to online search directories like Google to find new providers, this move could be successful among adult patients. For each PatientPop, more than one in three patients use Facebook, Yelp, and WebMD to investigate and select physicians.

5. Also in December, Google announced a partnership with WHO to build an open source software development kit that allows Android developers to create health apps to promote access to health care in low-income countries.

This initiative will help tech giants take a new step in the development of digital health on a global scale. Google is still pursuing digital health opportunities in the United States, but there is much less competition in the global market where Android is the king among mobile phone users.

