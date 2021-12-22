OMNY in a high-tech accelerator pick supported by Carium and HHS





The US Department of Health and Human Services announced this week that it has launched a digital health accelerator aimed at addressing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PandemicX Accelerator, jointly led by the Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary’s Office and the National Health and Welfare IT Coordinator’s Office, is tasked with reducing the disparities and inequities exacerbated by the new coronavirus using digital tools and publicly accessible data. I owe it.

Emerging companies selected for the cohort include telemedicine vendors, behavioral healthcare tools, immunization status platforms, and healthcare ecosystem products.

“Pandemic X helps identify health inequality and provide interoperable tools that facilitate interventions to prevent such inequality from further turning into medical disparities,” said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services state. Medical coordinator Mickey Tripasi said in a statement.

Important reason

According to the agency, the selected startups are part of the broader MassChallengeHealthTech cohort. They will focus on health fairness by design, national public health solutions, behavioral and mental health, prevention of violence, indicators of socio-economic outcomes, and community resilience, HHS said.

The cohort includes:

Carium CBOH Culture Care Collective EatWell Meal Kit Eupnoos Ltd. Ferrum Health HealthOpX HeyRenee Juli ManagingLife OMNY Health Opeeka Patientory UnMute Welfie

According to HHS, startups will create a path of growth and third-party collaboration through a four-month curriculum, mentorship, and exhibition events. Stakeholders provide public information throughout the process of developing a targeted action plan to address each challenge statement.

Big trend

COVID-19 has disproportionately affected communities that have been marginalized historically, including blacks, Latins, and indigenous peoples.

And the result goes beyond the direct consequences of the virus. As many now know, the coronavirus has spurred a shift to telemedicine. This helps fill the gap in caring for some people, but it also impairs the services of others.

On record

“We are pleased that the Pandemic X Accelerator Cohort can work with us to collectively address the health barriers and other disparities that COVID-19 exacerbates by using data and innovation.” Dr. Rachel L. Levin, Assistant Secretary of Health, said in a statement.

“We do our best when all segments of society work together. We need to work together to achieve the best solution,” she added.

Kat Jercich is a Senior Editor of Healthcare IT News. Twitter: @kjercichEmail: [email protected] Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

