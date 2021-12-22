Xbox Series X is currently available on Best Buy (updated: sold out)





Update 1:37 PM ET, December 22: Best Buy has sold out consoles so far.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X continues to work, but it remains difficult to get a next-generation console. I just saw it for sale at Costco this morning and it didn’t last long until it sold out as usual. Now, another chance has been created with Best Buy.

You can now queue your Xbox Series X from Best Buy. Retailers only sell consoles that don’t require bundles and are available to everyone, including non-Best Buy Totaltech subscribers.[カートに追加]Just click a button and wait for a while until you are connected to your digital line. At the moment, Best Buy seems to have released a lot of inventory. So even if the console looks sold out, you may have a second chance.

Also, be prepared to ask for information on the Best Buys site, and if possible, make sure your account is logged in to another tab while you wait in line. After adding the console to your cart, it will take about 10 minutes to complete your purchase.

These consoles may need to be Christmas gifts at this point, but hopefully you can get lucky with local in-store pickups.

Microsoft Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console and serves as the most powerful (and largest) option. The Series S aims for smooth 1440p performance and takes a diskless approach, while the $ 500 Series X focuses on fast 4K gameplay.

Xbox accessories and games tailored to your console

If you can protect Microsoft’s next-generation console, whether you’re looking for a next-generation shooter, wireless headset, or the best racing title of the year, we recommend buying it with the Series X. There are several accessories to do.

Xbox wireless controller

If you use the optional rechargeable battery, Microsoft’s latest Xbox controller has a share button and a USB-C charging port.

Xbox wireless headset

Thanks to the Microsofts Xbox Wireless Headset, you never miss a call during the game. This headset often sells for $ 89 instead of $ 100. In our review, we found that the headset was designed to be comfortable and intuitively designed for the cost. In addition to working well with the Xbox console, you can connect to another device at the same time via Bluetooth.

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, Physics)

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest open world racing game developed by Playground Games. Xbox Series This is an Xbox-only title that can be played on both X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new work is set in a fascinating and detailed landscape of Mexico, with more than 500 cars at launch.

