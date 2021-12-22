Hospital and medical technology alliance to compete in 2022





Health Systems 2021 was dominated by tech giants, start-ups, and new technology partnerships with each other.

The University of California, Davis will partner with Amazon’s cloud division to open a cloud innovation center. Google has opened an office in Rochester, Minnesota to strengthen its relationship with the Mayo Clinic. Over 12 medical systems have come together to launch Truveta, a commercial data company. And three medical systems founded Graphite Health, which scrutinized and certified digital medical apps.

Stephanie Davis, senior research analyst for healthcare technology at SVB Leerink, shows that technology companies have changed the way they approach the healthcare industry. It confuses the entire system.

“Originally, when Big Tech was considering healthcare, they saw it as potentially confusing,” Davis said. “That wasn’t the right idea.”

Davis said he expects more collaboration between traditional and non-traditional healthcare players in 2022.

According to experts, the key to success for Big Tech and other industry outsiders is to partner with traditional healthcare providers such as healthcare providers and payers.

“The healthcare system will probably play a bigger role in this transformation than ever before,” said Dr. Dennis Basou, chief digital officer of Oxner Health since January. She joined Ochsner from New Orleans-based Wolters Kluwer and was President and CEO of the Clinical Effects Business Unit.

Not only does the hospital have data that companies are interested in analyzing, she says, it could also act as a “testbed” to try out new technologies being developed by innovators. ..

But incumbents and new entrants in the industry aren’t just about holding hands.

According to experts, one area of ​​notable competition in 2022 is primary care, with big tech, digital health start-ups, retailers and hospitals all trying to open up part of the market.

Amazon Care, a medical service that Amazon sells to employers’ health insurance, has signed its first customer this year. Walmart has acquired telemedicine company MeMD, and CVS Health and Walgreens continue to expand their virtual and face-to-face primary care products. Next, telemedicine companies such as Amwell, Doctor on Demand, MDLive, and Teladoc Health are rolling out virtual primary care services, not to mention lively primary care clinics like Oak Street Health.

Paddy Padmanabhan, CEO of Damo Consulting, said the primary care space “seems like a competitive battlefield for all new entrants to healthcare.”

High-tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have been talking about health care for years, but in 2021 they took steps to make their presence feel less abstract than the previous year.

Historically, tech giants have tested healthcare waters — “it’s gone,” Davis said.

Despite skepticism after Heaven’s dissolution earlier this year, Amazon made a serious invasion. The company signed the first handful of Amazon Care customers, strengthened the work of Amazon Pharmacy, a distribution service launched late last year, and integrated its Pharmacy, Care, and Diagnostics businesses into an integrated healthcare division.

This is in addition to a remarkable new deal to bring the company’s Alexa voice assistant and cloud services to hospitals.

In April, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Nuance Communications. It focuses on providing enterprise software to healthcare organizations to partner with healthcare companies such as CVS Health to digitize operations, co-develop products, and act as the technology backbone of Truveta’s data platform. I have it.

Google grabbed the headline in August when an internal note leaked that a tech giant plans to dissolve the Google Health division three years ago. Since then, the healthcare business has been redistributed health projects and teams to the company’s research, search and device departments, launched a new partnership to test AI, and released an EHR search tool piloted at Ascension. I’m trying to prove that I haven’t abandoned.

“They all take a very different approach to the market,” Padmanavan said of the tech company.

In addition to Microsoft’s plans to acquire Nuance for $ 19.7 billion in 2022, Padmanavan said he hopes tech companies will pursue more acquisitions in the healthcare sector. According to Modern Healthcare’s Digital Health Business & Technology, mergers and acquisitions of digital health companies have already increased in 2021, with 203 transactions reported in the first three quarters and the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively. It increased from 132 cases and 125 cases. ..

