Soloviev buys Cutchogue’s former Coster Heppner funeral hall





Former Coster Heppner Funeral Hall in Katchog. (Provided photo)

The Soloviev Group, which announced plans for a 40-room hotel and spa in Catchog’s Peconic Bay Vineyards, purchased the former Coster Heppner Funeral Hall on Main Road.

Karen Hepner, co-owner of the funeral hall, said the sale ended on December 10.

Just move the business to [our location at] Riverhead’s 336 Marcy Avenue, she said. Those who want our service are now at Riverhead. That’s all I can say. The price has not been disclosed.

The former funeral hall is located on the corner of Main Road and Bahrain, a short distance from the eastern border of the vineyards. Vineyard owner Stacy Soloviev declined to comment.

Stephen F. Keeley, a lawyer at Solovievs Mattitac, said the exact decision on how the building and assets will be used in the future has not yet been determined.

In fact, the Soloviev group purchased the Coster Heppner funeral hall, he said in an email. Adjacent to the Peconic Bay Vineyards property in the rear, located in the RO zoning district, it offers opportunities for future community-oriented development, as well as all Stacees efforts.

No specific suggestions have been made yet, but he added that it is no exaggeration to say that they live in harmony with both the vineyards and the community.

Soloviev described her vision for 53 acres of vineyards and land as a small boutique hotel that introduces the region as an excellent wine-growing region. She said her suggestions included an outdoor pool with bungalows, a restaurant, and a store selling local products.

At a recent meeting with a vineyard neighbor, she and her representative said that the farmland south of the winery would be preserved for agriculture. Today, the vineyard, which occupies about half the area, has been extended to the south and is behind the house on nearby Stillwater Avenue.

Most of the neighbors who attended the meeting at the winery praised the suggestions and plans to save the farmland. In a recent interview with the Suffolk Times, Soloviev said he expected a community backlash when her plans were presented to the town.

She said people became emotional and people were very invested in the community. But so is I. I have a child here. I live here, I have a business here, and there is a lot of farmland here as well. And for me, it runs a successful business and also protects farmland, but it has to go hand in hand.

In recent years, Soloviev has made several other notable agricultural and commercial purchases in North Fork and Shelter Island. This includes Wading River’s former Davis Peach Farm, Cutchogue’s Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm, and Shelter Island’s Chekit.

Also on Shelter Island, the Soloviev Group purchased Jacques Marin for $ 3.8 million.

