Core, color, and lucky 13: 2022 could be the greatest year Mac ever





After such a critical 2020 for the Mac, 2021 was difficult to measure. However, the question remains as the Apple Silicon migration is proceeding smoothly. What’s available for the Mac 2022?

Good news, friends. You are reading a column about where the Mac is heading in 2022. Let’s start predicting the future.

End of migration

In mid-2020, Apple announced that the Mac’s Apple silicon migration will continue for two years. After that, the transition started in the fall of 2020. A little simpler calculation here means that Apple will complete the transition in 2022.

There isn’t much prediction. But the truth is that Apple, like most others, has been tested by the effects of the COVID pandemic. Supply chain issues are limiting Apple’s ability to ship products, and the MacBook Pro was reportedly intended to go on sale this fall in the summer.

The conclusion of the Apple Silicon Migration will bring some crazy and powerful Macs in 2022.

Apple

Still, Apple predicts that it will put it all together and complete the transition from Intel processors in 2022. That means perfection. All Mac models that lead the product category run on Apple Silicon.

This means that the Mac Pro, high-end Mac mini, and 27-inch iMac will all be replaced with Apple silicon models. Yeah, that will happen. (My only slight hedge here is that I think Apple might keep an Intel-based Mac Pro, but it’s buried and to run an existing installation and run a legacy. Another Intel Mac Pro is just for the institutions that absolutely need it Software and Expansion Cards.)

ProMac and iMac

Thanks to the MacBook Pro, 2021 was a big year for professional Macs. But 2022 will be even better. With the introduction of the Apple Silicon Mac Pro, it’s smaller than its current model, but super-powerful with multiple M1 Max processors.

Apple has reportedly working on systems that allow two or four chips to be interconnected and used, not just one M1 Max chip. With these reports coming true, high-end Mac users will be able to buy a Mac Pro with up to four M1 Max chips, 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores. (Obviously, it’s the best configuration and it costs a lot of money.)

The iMac Pro has the potential to come back in 2022 with Apple Silicon and upgraded screens.

Dominik Tomaszewski / IDG

With up to 128 GPU cores in the new Mac Pro, Apple is confident in another big move. The new Mac Pro has room for cooling and internal expansion of storage and I / O, but an external graphics card. It’s Apple’s GPU or bust.

For Apple’s target pro market, the high-end MacBook Pro is an impressive tool with many custom-built extensions such as encoding and decoding ProRes videos. Imagine a Mac Pro with four times the power. It will make so many people happy.

We also expect Apple to release the iMac Pro, the new 27-inch iMac. I think this will be sent with a new name. The new larger iMac will be redesigned like the 24-inch M1 model, but will include a gorgeous mini LED display with a ProMotion screen. Consider the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro screens. However, it’s a 27-inch iMac. The iMac Pro comes in the same chip configuration as the MacBook Pro, but I suspect there are ultra-high-end models that work with dual M1 Max chips. And it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple offered a base model that used the same old M1 processor on the 24-inch iMac, or perhaps a slightly updated M2 processor.

Small package

The high-end Mac mini also has to go. And it will be replaced by the new Mac mini, which will be available in Space Gray and will provide more power alongside the late 2021 MacBook Pro models. Unless Apple renames it to Mac mini Pro, the Mac mini will be the first Mac model available in all three different chip configurations: M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max.

The MacBook Pro was the story of a Mac laptop in 2021, but in 2022 the pendulum will return to the MacBook Air. The first Apple Silicon Mac to get a revision is the Air, which gets an array of new M2 processors, a new look, and color options like the iMac. (Yes, finally, you will be able to buy a blue laptop in 2022!)

If you need a blue MacBook, you may be able to buy it in 2022.

IDG / Apple

Finally, to please professional Mac users around the world, Apple expects to release at least one new stand-alone display that can be connected to a Mac Pro, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini. It’s easy to imagine that mini LED technology and ProMotion will not be supported on that display. And I don’t expect it to cost close to the incredibly expensive Pro Display XDR.

dream of macOS

Squeaky wheels get grease. We are confident that the 2022 WWDC announcement will be dominated by a number of new features across iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS. But on the Mac side, it seems that most of the work needs to be in the shortcut. After all, with the move to Apple Silicon completed, Apple is entering its second year of a long-standing transition to a new approach to automation on the Mac.

As shortcuts are now available in macOS Monterey, we anticipate that one goal of macOS 13 will be to provide support for shortcuts to other Apple apps. In the olden days, Apple’s own apps were aimed at being a good example of Apple’s core technology, but over the last decade or more, automation support has declined. Perhaps the biggest boost Apple can give to shortcuts is to allow a deep level of automation for all apps, both those included in the App Store and those in the App Store. And it starts with support for shortcuts.

But that’s not all. Shortcuts are a great tool, but they aren’t the best tools for fine-grained control over small features in your app. AppleScript starts fading long and slowly, so Apple needs to specify the scripting language as the correct way to control apps on the platform. I’m not sure Apple won’t make Swift the bearer of that load, but it’s not really a language built for lightweight app scripts. JavaScript, the second language of Mac automation for many years, seems to be the right choice. Apple expects to take tentative steps to fuel the scripting language to control the app, but there are tentative keywords out there.

