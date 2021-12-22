TikTok was the most visited site on the Internet in 2021 and beat Google.





TikTok was really everywhere this year.

Known for its ridiculous dance videos, the app surpassed last year’s leader Alphabet Inc., the world’s most visited site on the Internet in 2021. Cloudflare Inc. According to GOOG 1.89% s Google, NET -5.22% Cloud Infrastructure A company that tracks internet traffic.

Byte Dance Ltd based in Beijing. Owned by, this app is growing fast, fascinating people with its secret algorithms and delivering the video clips you want. It changed the dance influencers Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio to the generic name and appeared in television shows, commercials and movies.

Earlier this year, TikTok said it has more than a billion monthly users.

Like other social media sites, TikTok has a dark side. A study by The Wall Street Journal found that algorithms in video-sharing apps could lead minors to videos about gender, narcotics, and eating disorders.

TikTok did not immediately respond to the request for comment on Wednesday.

According to Cloudflare, TikTok first began to top the charts as the most visited site in the world in February. However, it gained popularity in August and remained largely at the top for the rest of the year.

Cloudflare said it uses data about global internet traffic patterns to create rankings, such as app usage and when users visit your site with a web browser.

According to a study by The Wall Street Journal, TikTok needs only one piece of important information to get the information it needs. It’s time to stay in the content. The app keeps track of you every time you hesitate or review. Photo Illustration: Laura Kammermann / The Wall Street Journal

TikTok was ranked 7th last year, but Cloudflare said it started tracking web traffic in September 2020, so the 2020s list captured the last four months of the year.

Google, which includes search capabilities, maps, language translations, and other services, ranked second this year. According to Cloudflare, Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook, Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., Alphabets YouTube, Twitter Inc., and Metas WhatsApp followed.

According to Cloudflare, the Metas social media app Instagram has been removed from the list in the 2021s and replaced by the messaging app WhatsApp.

