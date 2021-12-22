The latest Google Pixel Watch rumors deserve the name.





The company’s first smartwatch-only function

Believe it or not, it may only take a few months for a Google-branded first-party smartwatch to finally arrive. After the first rumors and leaked marketing material began to appear online earlier this month, anything seemed possible. The new report details what you can expect from Google’s wearables next year, including names, software features, and even an overview of the processor.

Let’s start from the top. With these rumors resurrected, Google will no longer sell watches under the Fitbit brand and will get its own Wear OS device in the future, but the Pixel Watch isn’t solid either. did. According to new details from 9to5Google, the company is beginning to better understand how to brand wearables for the first time. In the Google App update on Android, the reference to “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH” refers to gadget sharing under the Pixel brand. The company has used these “experience” tags to mark its own features, and this particular watch seems to be able to follow in the footsteps of smartphones such as the Pixel 6.

The name “Pixel Watch”, or a small variation of it, makes a lot of sense. Google has finally begun to take hardware more seriously with the recent release of its flagship cell phone, and previous rumors suggest a similar path for its watch. As smart home gear uses the name “Nest”, it makes a lot of sense to combine a mobile-focused lineup into one brand.

So what can these exclusive features cover? I’m still not sure about the software experience of this gadget — I’m pretty sure what Wear OS 3 would look like without Samsung’s One UI skin in the first place — but like the latest version of the assistant that was first released. Hear Pixel 4 may appear. This allows you to execute voice commands and queries directly on your watch instead of always accessing the web for every action. 9to5Google was even able to find assistant-related assets in the Wear OS 3 emulator. It features a light bar design specifically for Pixel smartphones.

Google’s move to first-party wearables may seem like it could undermine its new relationship with Samsung, but it doesn’t seem to be the case. The Pixel Watch (or what Google finally calls) seems to run on an Exynos CPU. According to AP’s own Max Weinbach, although it is a Tensor brand, it uses the version of the 5nm chipset currently included in the Watch 4 series. The transition from the “Exynos” name is not surprising. The Tensor chipset on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is basically a modified Exynos processor, and this smartwatch takes a similar approach.

Anyway, the upcoming launch of the long-awaited wearable hardware from Google promises to make 2022 an exciting time for smartwatch enthusiasts. Not only will the Pixel Watch be available in stores, but Wear OS 3 will be available for gadgets other than the Galaxy Watch 4.

