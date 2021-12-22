TCL update fixes Google TV performance issues





Earlier this month, TCL temporarily suspended sales of Google TV TVs due to performance and software issues. 9to5Google reports that 5 Series and 6 Series Google-powered TVs are now available on Best Buy as a new update has been released that fixes the issue.

This update extends to TCL’s entire Google TV lineup, from 43-inch LED models to 75-inch Mini-LED QLEDs and 85-inch LED TVs. “Recent software updates have significantly improved the stability and speed of TCL TVs with Google TV,” the company told 9to5Google in a statement. “With these updates, this product represents a powerful performance that TCL and Google believe is the future of television.”

TCL unveiled the first 5 Series and 6 Series Google TV models at CES 2021 last year and offered them exclusively at Best Buy in the United States. Perhaps as meaculpa, TCL and Best Buy are offering significant discounts as all Google TV models are back available. The best deal seems to be the TCL 75 inch 6 Series Mini-LED QLED, available for $ 1,300. Cool $ 1,000 off instead of $ 2,300.

