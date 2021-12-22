Former Google and Meta executives launch COVID-19 test at home





A new medical testing startup called Detect launched home molecular COVID-19 testing through its website last week. The company also announced Hugo Barra, CEO of former executives of companies such as Meta and Google, who previously worked on hardware products such as smartphones and virtual reality.

Sadly, the launch was a coincidental timing consistent with an almost unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States caused by a variant of Omicron. It is almost impossible to find a home test for the virus. Please note that the Detects website shows that the tests are sold out and is available in limited quantities every day at noon.

During this kind of high pressure, high pressure period when people really need these tests, they were working just in time to receive inventory. We put it up for sale and literally shipped it through the door, Barra told The Verge. Customers are currently limited to one test per household, spokesman Anthony Ramos said in an email to The Verge. Detects a multi-use test platform and sells a single single-use test for $ 75. Additional tests are $ 49 each.

It was working just in time

Detection tests look for viral genetic material, like PCR tests sent to laboratories for analysis. The company participates in several other groups that perform similar home molecular tests. They differ from rapid home antigen tests that look for proteins on the surface of the virus (and can be less accurate than molecular tests).

Molecular testing is a rare career corner for people like Xiaomi, a Chinese mobile phone maker who used to manage Android products at Google, and Barra, who worked for Facebook’s (now Meta) virtual reality team. .. He told The Verge that he started working with Detect founder Jonathan Rothberg when he left to join Detect full-time in May of this year while he was still in Meta. .. Barra said he was interested in applying it to consumer-centric health technologies, leveraging his experience with electronics and technology products. Health products often look and feel like they were designed 10 or 2 years ago, and are on a par with consumer electronics such as smartphones and virtual reality headsets in terms of user experience.

Part of my impetus to enter the world of health tech, especially the world of consumer health, is trying to bring in that kind of DNA that isn’t intended for puns and these playbooks from the world of consumer electronics. It was, says Barra. According to Barra, Detect was specially established to build a COVID-19 test, but aims to expand the test offering to include sexually transmitted diseases and other respiratory illnesses.

The Verge talked with Barra about the transition from consumer technology to health and how Detect grows during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This interview has been edited slightly for clarity.

Detect started for the purpose of testing COVID-19. Are you planning to spread to other viruses?

The platform we built can be reprogrammed to target other types of gene targets. We plan to release home tests in several different spaces. I was building an STI test and a respiratory panel test to look for something other than COVID. I was also considering testing for sore throat. This helps parents understand if their child has a sore throat due to bacteria or viruses. And there are others, but I’m not ready yet.

What is this type of test useful, especially compared to the cheaper rapid antigen test at this point?

Both rapid antigen testing and rapid molecular testing have established their place in the world, and the combination of both is used in the right way we believe will be truly powerful as a public health tool. The rapid molecular test is a test that allows you to see the virus faster than the rapid antigen test. It’s what you use when you really need a high quality answer. It also functions effectively as a confirmation test for the rapid antigen test. Antigen tests can give false positive results, so if you get a positive result there, it’s a good idea to check it with any kind of molecular test.

Currently, your tests are quite expensive, especially in very high demand, and now that people need to test frequently, it can be exorbitant for many people. Do you think it can be improved in the future?

Our goal for this product is to be able to reduce it to the price of rapid antigen testing. That’s what we want to reach, and we believe we can reach it because our products are simple enough to be cheaper with volume and automation. We can definitely do it within 12 months, maybe 6 months.

Our goal for this product is to be able to reduce it to the price of rapid antigen testing.

How does health care differ from the other areas in which you have worked, and what have you learned about those differences over the past year and a half?

Apart from all science, there are two things that need to be learned especially quickly when entering the world of consumer health. The first is quality. In my hometown, I basically test the product with quality control to make sure it doesn’t fail. There is also a threshold for how often it fails. In the world of health care, it’s a completely different ball game. To pay attention to every step of product design and testing, you need to follow a fairly rigorous set of quality control guidelines. To be honest, every company in the world has the advantage of making better products.

In the world of health care, it’s a completely different ball game

The second is regulation.We have a very healthy and successful partnership with the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] In the United States, we were in the process of building partnerships with regulators in other parts of the world. That humble experience. These people understand what is better than anyone else and sometimes better than us. Because they have seen it in so many companies. After all, it also forces you to make better products.

Technology companies are clearly more and more interested in the health sector. Have you learned from this experience to talk to a former colleague of a major tech company about your work in this area?

I’m probably really humble and will return to the importance of not trying to do everything myself. In Silicon Valley, especially the big tech companies, we have the general feeling that we can do everything because we have some of the best talent in the world and we have endless investments. But that’s not enough. You really need to understand the landscape, you have to partner with a public health system, and you have to be humble. You have to build those partnerships from the beginning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/22/22849030/covid-test-detect-startup-meta-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos