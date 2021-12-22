AARP Initiative Drives Innovation for Older People





AARP has drawn the attention of tech companies to its estimated $ 8.3 trillion market and recently launched AgeTech Collaborative ™ to drive technology innovation for the elderly.

Key partners at launch include Cooley, QED Investors, Walgreens and T. There is Rowe Price.

In a statement, AARP said COVID-19 helped make technology more important than ever and close the technology gap between generations. Studies on AARP’s technology use show that more than 50 ownership, use, and spending are growing without signs of slowdown. In that sense, the new AgeTech Collaborative will bring together AgeTech’s major start-ups, leading venture capitalists, enlightened industry leaders, creative testbeds, bring about meaningful change and solve aging challenges. We are supporting.

According to AARP, AgeTech Collaborative ™ has nearly 50 startups, 6 testbeds where companies can try out their products, more than 10 major investors and venture capitalists, and some that have invested in more than 50 communities. It has been launched by top companies and service providers that support catalytic action. Startups work with tools and services.

The website AgeTech Collaborative provides information and resources to companies developing solutions for the population over the age of 50.

For each site, startups invited to one of the eight-week cohorts can expect hands-on mentorship and community with like-minded founders to provide products that serve older consumers. .. Each startup in the program is assigned a dedicated advisor to work with them to tackle the specific challenges they face.

To summarize the term longevity economy, AARP states that the population over the age of 50 now represents four generations (from GI generation to Generation X) and will include millions of millennials by 2031. Generation Z will join more than 50 cohorts in 2047.

AARP estimates that the economic contribution of the 50+ age group will increase from $ 8.3 trillion in 2018 to $ 28.2 trillion by 2050.

Andy Miller, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Product Development at AARP, said: Continued efforts to fulfill one-stop destinations and AgeTech’s promises.

In a recent TechCrunch interview, Miller said: I felt the need to put this ecosystem together was huge. According to this demographic, 10,000 people turn 65 every day, and the oldest millennials are 50 to 10 years old. Although there are financial incentives, our generation is socially superior by increasing the age of people. We can harness the power of AARP, the ultimate connector with a unique perspective on VCs, businesses and startups. If someone should win the age stack, it must be AARP. We all want to succeed.

Reference: The aging-in-place boom will bring AgeTech to the forefront with more connected home options for seniors.

