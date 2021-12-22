Omicron threatens engineers to make a big return to face-to-face megaconferences





The Las Vegas-based Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which will be seen here in 2020, will make a grand return to face-to-face attendance in January 2022, but Omicron variants threaten its viability.

As of Wednesday, some major companies will cancel or limit their participation in the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The popular four-day meeting, scheduled for next month’s grand return, is still scheduled to begin on January 5, with the press peeking early two days ago.

But on Tuesday, many major tech companies, including Facebook’s parent company Meta, Amazon, T-Mobile, and Twitter, canceled their appearance.

Major tech industry publications such as CNET, The Verge, and TechCrunch have stated that they will not send reporters to cover the event, raising suspicion that CES may have to be postponed or canceled. increase.

“After careful consideration and debate, T-Mobile has made the difficult decision to significantly limit direct participation in this year’s Consumer Electronics Show,” the telecommunications company said in a press release, CEO Mike Sievert. Sievert cancels his keynote.

“We are confident that the CES organizers are taking thorough steps to protect their direct attendees, but this decision prioritizes the safety of the team and other attendees.” I am saying.

A representative of General Motors told AFP that US automakers haven’t changed their plans for CES. It is expected that CES will showcase a wealth of automotive technology.

GM will announce a new electric model of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, and CEO Mary Barra will give a keynote speech on the vision for mass adoption of electric vehicles.

Internet giant Google has told AFP that it is “watching the situation closely” and will release the latest information on its CES program.

The event organizer, the Consumer Technology Association, announced last week that more than 2,100 exhibitors have been confirmed to participate and that they will be offered a free Covid-19 rapid inspection kit to increase safety.

“CES is a global event and there is a strong momentum for new exhibitors to sign up every day,” CTA CEO Gary Shapiro said in a release at the time.

On that site, CES reminds attendees that “to get a badge and access CES directly in Las Vegas, you need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The conference organizer also recommends that attendees be inspected by Covid “within 24 hours of entering the CES venue before leaving for Las Vegas.”

Another major conference scheduled for January, the World Economic Forum, announced on Monday that it would postpone the annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, due to a variant of Omicron.

According to the organizers, an international gathering of world political and business elites will move on to “early summer.”

Last January, both the CES and the World Economic Forum were held entirely online.

