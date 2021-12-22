COVID fears Amazon, T-Mobile canceling face-to-face event





Fauci: The world was “shocked” by Omicron variants

The world was “shocked” by the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, as more countries reported a surge in infections on Monday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of America’s leading infectious disease experts. Said. (December 21st)

AP

Two weeks before the annual CES show, the Omicron COVID-19 variant is driving some major industry players to change their plans for large electronics and technology gatherings.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert was scheduled to give a keynote speech during an event in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2022. However, Sievert no longer gives a direct or virtual keynote, “the majority of our team will not travel to Las Vegas,” the company announced late Tuesday.

“After careful consideration and discussion, T-Mobile has made the difficult decision to significantly limit direct participation in this year’s Consumer Electronics Show,” the company said in a statement. “We are confident that the CES organizers are taking thorough steps to protect their direct participants and have taken many precautions, but this decision will ensure the safety of the team and other participants. Priority is given. “

T-Mobile will continue to be a CES sponsor and title sponsor of the upcoming Drone Racing League Championship races at the show.

Other companies made similar moves on Tuesday. Bloomberg reported that Amazon.com, Meta (formerly known as Facebook), Pinterest, and Twitter have canceled their plans. Twitter continued as a sponsor in a statement to USA TODAY, saying it was “exploring virtual speech opportunities.”

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which runs CES, has won 42 exhibitor cancellations (equivalent to less than 7% of the show’s exhibition floor) in a USA TODAY statement, but has added 60 new exhibitors and officially. Exhibitors with more than 2,200 exhibitors.

“CES will meet in Las Vegas from January 5th to 8th and will take strong security measures. People who do not want or cannot travel to Las Vegas will also have digital access,” said CTA. The statement states. Said. “Our mission is to convene the industry and give people who cannot participate directly the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally.”

All CES participants are required to present proof of vaccination with an attendance badge and will receive the free Abbott Laboratories Binax Now COVID-19 self-test. You can also take the test at the venue and take the test before returning to Japan. A mask is required when using shows or public transportation. According to the CTA, the show improved ventilation, expanded the area, widened walkways and reduced social distance.

“So, as one of my board members said this week,” Going to CES goes to my local grocery store where I don’t know who is vaccinated and who isn’t actually vaccinated. It’s safer than, “CTA President Gary Shapiro told USA today in an interview about last week’s event.

The CTA hoped to move forward from last year’s fully virtual CES, where the shutdown of COVID-19 would allow well-known companies such as General Motors, LG, Samsung and Sony to stream presentations to online participants around the world. .. In January 2019, CES attracted more than 175,000 people.

However, the current surge in Omicron has led the press and exhibitors to reconsider their participation as well. Major tech publications such as CNET, Engadget, The Verge, TechCrunch, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide don’t even cover face-to-face, The Verge reported.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Samsung said, “We are closely monitoring our current health and plan to take appropriate action. Consideration is a small on-site delegation and online experience. Includes enhancements. ” The company’s CEO, John Hihan, will give a keynote speech on January 4, the eve of the event.

GM CEO and Chairman Mary Barra will speak on January 5th to announce the new electric Chevrolet Silverado pickups. In a statement to USA TODAY, GM now said, “We have no plans to change our existence.”

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

