Seven technology trends to watch in 2022





With the resurgence of COVID and the worsening climate crisis, 2021 is ending in an unstable situation. But there are also reasons for being optimistic (or at least to some extent optimistic). Throughout Canada, scientists and entrepreneurs continue to innovate in ways that help people balance better work and life, lead sustainable lives, and stay healthy. Seven trends in Canada’s thriving innovation economy will be highlighted over the next year.

From farm to table becomes from lab to table

With the supply chain crisis expected to increase family grocery bills by an estimated $ 966 next year, Canada needs to find new ways to be sustainable and self-sufficient. When it comes to food, “what’s really exciting right now is happening in the lab,” says Dana McCauley of the Canadian Food Innovation Network.

She refers to companies such as Vancouver’s Wagyu, which produces the world’s first plant-based Wagyu beef and leads a consortium for making other meatless meats. Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Guelph have found a way to make plant-based cheese stretches. This could quickly add delicious vegan mozzarella to the menu.

Companies are leveraging advances in yeast, algae, and other microbial engineering to produce foods such as animal-free milk. However, researchers are also working on techniques for growing real meat from cell culture. Cell culture is touted as environmentally friendly and free of abuse. Scientists at McMaster University have recently discovered ways to better control the fat and muscle content of cultured meat, bringing the potential of laboratory-grown steaks one step closer.

Macquarie points out that these technologies can also be used to grow specialty plant products and reduce food mileage. “In the future, my vanilla may come from Montreal, not from Madagascar.”

Hybrid work is a test of corporate culture

As the Omicron wave recedes, executives will consider plans to return to the office again. However, 80% of workers are not keen to return to their desks full-time, so experimentation periods for various forms of part-office part-remote hybrid work await. Kyra Jones, Head of Talent at Communitech, said successful companies “use this as a turning point to rethink how they work, where they work, and how they work.”

Sensei Labs, a Toronto-based enterprise software company, has an increasing number of technology companies adopting policies that allow them to work from anywhere. Staff are free to log on from the office, home, coffee shop, or even farther away. “We have a very international team, many of whom have families in places like Brazil, India and Ukraine, where we recommend going to work for a long time,” said CEO Jay Goldman. say. The company also suggests days for each team to enter the office, so staff who want to be part-time know when they are most likely to meet their closest colleague.

But it’s not just the HR policy that’s evolving, it’s the technology that’s evolving. Tools designed with long-term remote work in mind are emerging. For example, Vizetto has created a virtual blackboard to facilitate joint meetings. WorkTango, an employee feedback platform, has created a quick “pulse” survey to help managers easily see what workers are feeling. However, regardless of technology, hybrid work continues to be a difficult terrain for managers to navigate. Not surprisingly, Jones says the demand for leadership training courses is skyrocketing.

Lithium is a new oil

After production delays in 2021, electric car makers want to make up for the lost land — and they are all competing to secure a supply of lithium for their batteries. Amanda Hall, CEO of lithium extraction company Summit Nanotech, predicts that global production will increase by about one-third next year. However, suppliers still struggle to keep up with demand.

On the downside, soaring lithium prices can lead to sticker shocks at dealers if costs are passed on to electric vehicle buyers. Benefits: Focusing on lithium puts pressure on miners to clean up their operations.

“Major investors in the world say they no longer support unsustainable practices,” said Canada’s 100 by developing an extraction system that reduces waste by 90% over traditional chemical methods. Hall, who recently won the $ 10,000 Women in Cleantech Challenge, says. Australia, one of the worst polluted countries, is considering using electric vehicles and renewable energy in lithium mines. Canada is considering plans to develop mineral mining in areas like northern Ontario, so expect environmental protection measures to be closely monitored here as well.

Stem cell therapy advances in clinical trials

For 20 years, researchers have been experimenting with stem cells to repair damaged tissue and treat disease. Currently, these studies are leaving the lab and moving to clinical trials to see how they work in real patients.

“A long-standing investment in regenerative medicine begins to pay off, but for a limited number of patients, it’s limited,” said Michael Sefton, executive director of the University of Toronto’s Design Medicine Program.

In Vancouver, biotechnology company ViaCyte is testing a device for transplanting pancreatic stem cells into diabetics. Diabetics should grow into insulin-producing cells and reduce the need for injections. BlueRock Therapeutics, which has a laboratory in Toronto, has also begun testing to replace damaged neurons in patients with Parkinson’s disease with stem cells. If successful, these treatments can change a patient’s life.

However, Sefton warns that stem cell therapies like these have not yet been seen in clinical use. “I think it might be common in 10 years, at least in large academic centers.”

Increased investment in biotechnology

2021 was a bumpy year for the sector, after record investment was poured into biotechnology at the start of the pandemic. Inventories of major pharmaceutical companies have been sluggish, despite the industry developing billions of life-saving vaccines at record speeds.

But according to Dan Legault, CEO of Toronto-based Antibe Therapeutics, investment in biotechnology should recover again next year.

“The pullback was too fast and too strong,” he says. Legault says it has chilled its investment in recent major mergers and lacks of acquisitions, but still has “huge amounts of money” considering investing in this sector.

Self-driving truck is close to 1 inch on the road

Self-driving cars can take longer than expected, but self-driving car developers are stepping on gas.

Michael Tremblay, CEO of Invest Ottawa, which runs an automated guided vehicle test center called Area X.O, says truck companies are struggling to hire drivers and are increasingly interested in self-driving delivery vehicles. .. “There is a real business need for it,” he says.

At facilities like Area X.O, researchers are connecting small test vehicle convoys under the supervision of a single driver, which is now seen as a potential stepping stone to fully autonomous trucks. It also adapts the driverless system to the harsh climate of Canada. For example, we’re looking at a centimeter-precision GPS that allows vehicles to navigate when snow covers road markings, or testing special coatings to prevent sensors from freezing.

For now, in Ontario, self-driving cars are limited to truck and pilot project research, requiring regulatory changes before unmanned trucks collide with highways. But Tremblay said, “Core technology is currently available. It’s a matter of getting society to accept it.”

In the meantime, researchers have discovered another Canadian challenge, the goose. “They don’t behave as you expect — they go out in front of the car,” Tremblay says.

The end of writer’s block (maybe)

AI assistants can already help you organize your life. Soon, they may also be able to unleash your artistic side.

The AI ​​platform has taken an amazingly creative level. Rolling Stone recently considered computer-generated rock songs to be “anthem choruses.”

According to Olga Vechtomova, a researcher at the University of Waterloo, it has become possible to turn its creativity into a sort of electronic muse for artists. Vechtomova’s lab has created an AI model that listens to music and suggests lyrics that match its rhythm and style. The purpose is not to write a song, but to stimulate the musician’s imagination.

“The power lies in surprise and unpredictable abilities,” says Vechtomova. “I saw it come up with a novel metaphor and phrase that would never happen to me.”

There are already several platforms like Lyric Studio that use AI to generate song lines based on topics and rhymes. Such tools are likely to surge within next year or two years.

But do you ever see AI create a masterpiece? Vechtomova has doubts. Especially because you first need to understand what a genius really is.

“Try setting a goal to create something great musically. You can’t define that.”

David Paterson writes about MaRS technology. Toronto Star’s parent company, Torstar, has partnered with MaRS to highlight the innovation of Canadian companies.

Disclaimer This content was created as part of a partnership and may not meet the standards of fair or independent journalism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/business/mars/2021/12/22/seven-tech-trends-to-watch-in-2022.html

