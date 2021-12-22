That’s the only Intel Mac left in Apple’s lineup, is it still worth the purchase?





After Apple’s October “unleashed” event, the company added more M1 Macs to its lineup to continue its two-year transition to Apple Silicon. Despite this expansion, there are some Macs running the Intel chips that the company sells. here you are.

Currently, there are three Macs with Intel chips sold by Apple: the 27-inch iMac in 2020, the Mac Pro in 2019, and the Mac mini in 2018. Except for them, all other Macs run Apple Silicon. This means M1, M1 Pro, or M1 Max.

2020 27-inch iMac: First product with 1080p webcam

A few months before the first batch of M1 Macs was introduced, Apple revised the 27-inch iMac. With the same design and a 10th generation Intel chip, this computer is significantly faster than its predecessor.

With a beautiful 5K Retina display and a nano-textured glass option to reduce glare, it was the first time Apple had abandoned the 720p front camera, so it was the 1080p camera that attracted people’s attention.

Not only that, this iMac can be upgraded with up to 128GB of RAM, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and 8TB of SSD. This Mac starts at $ 1,799, but unless you need an Intel computer for a very special task, you’ll have to wait a bit longer to be fair. A replacement for this iMac with its own Apple Silicon will arrive next year.

According to the latest rumors, Apple will replace the Mac with a new 27-inch iMac Pro model that supports a miniLED display with ProMotion technology, many ports, and Touch ID.

If you’re still looking for an Intel model for your current 2020 27-inch iMac, you’ll find it here.

2019 Mac Pro: The bigger the better

With a very Johnny Ive design, this Mac Pro, or what is carefully called Apple’s Cheese Grater, was introduced with the Pro Display XDR during the WWDC 19.

The best thing about this CPU is its configurables and the ability to extend most specifications. As Apple says, “This is a system created to push the boundaries of what a wide range of professionals can do.”

The Mac Pro can have up to 28 cores, 2933MHz DDR4 ECC memory, 140GB / s memory bandwidth, and a 6-channel memory system. It has also recently been updated with new graphics card modules such as the Radeon Pro W6800X MPX Module, Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX Module and Radeon Pro W6900X MPX Module.

Bloomberg reported earlier this year that Apple had talked about using Intel processors in future Mac Pro updates. This is because the company is also developing high-end Apple silicon chips for the Mac Pro. In a January report, Mark Gurman wrote:

Apple is also working on a new pair of Mac Pro desktop computers, people said, which is the most expensive Mac machine without a screen. One version is a direct update to the current Mac Pro and will continue to use the same design as the version released in 2019. Instead of moving to its own chip, Apple considered continuing to use Intel processors for that model.

In a Twitter post, Gurman doubled this claim, saying Apple is certainly working on an update for the Intel Mac Pro.

That said, this minimum $ 5,999 machine will be redesigned with Apple’s own silicon next year. Learn more about.

2018 Mac mini: Saying goodbye

When Apple announced the first M1 Mac, it brought the new Mac mini. Still, the company continued to sell the 2018 Mac mini with Intel processors. This was primarily due to the early days of M1 and the need for more affordable options to run all the apps available on macOS systems.

An updated Mac mini with the next-generation Apple Silicon will be available next year, but customers will continue to get the old Intel Mac mini.

It has an 8th generation Intel Core processor, at least 8 GB of memory, and 512 GB of SSD storage. It’s also much more expensive than the M1 Mac mini. You can buy it here.

Is it worth buying an Intel Mac today?

It’s not. The power of the M1 chip has impressed reviewers and customers, so buying an Intel Mac today is almost a waste of money. For example, we are in the midst of a two-year transition from Intel to Apple Silicon. This means that it won’t be long before the company stops supporting Intel models.

Not only that, the M1 chip is faster and more efficient, and some come with a new industrial design. The only reason to buy an Intel Mac today is if you have a very special task that can only be properly performed on an Intel processor.

Are you planning to buy an M1 Mac or do you already have one? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

