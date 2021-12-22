Courts say AG has enough information for a proceeding against Google





Arizona judges say it’s time for the state to collect enough material from technology giant Google and move on to a trial over the company’s privacy policy.

Eleven months after first stating that the state proceedings could move to trial, Judge Timothy Thomason said last week that the state needs to stop asking Google for more documents. I did. This is a process known as discovery.

He wrote that the court was concerned that the state did not have enough discovery and that the state always wanted more. Common sense is definitely on the side of the road.

The proceeding, filed earlier last year, has been going on since at least 2018, after an Associated Press article revealed that certain Google applications store location data without asking for location data. Deletion of data is a time-consuming process that is part of a large-scale investigation. AP, for example, found that Google Maps takes a snapshot of where the user is every time the user opens the application, even if location history is turned off.

In January, the judge denied the state’s request to rule against Google without a trial, saying it should go before the jury. But the process is slow.

Both Google and AG have agreed to a Special Discovery Master (SDM), an outsider who oversees the discovery process and resolves disputes. According to the ruling, the state has appealed to many of the SDM’s rulings about what the state considers to be unfair treatment.

During the discovery process under SDM, the court ruled that the state took 30 hours of witness testimony and produced more than 200,000 pages of documents.

The judge wrote that the experienced lawyer and perfectly fair SDM is fed up with state complaints. In May, SDM discovered that the state was engaged in gamemanship. SDM has found that many of the state’s complaints have no benefit.

According to last week’s ruling, Google provided the state with more than 140 pages of discovery, 54 hours of testimony, and documents from 13 people during the investigation.

The first proceedings filed by AG had 270 exhibits, only a few of which were open to the public. Some of these documents shed light on certain issues such as Google engineers being confused about their privacy settings and how Google apps share location with other applications.

However, the judge said the case was already sufficiently found and the state had already filed a proceeding, especially as the state began looking for documents from other sources.

One particular case involves the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission has already sought documentation from the Arizona case in an inquiry to Google.

The court reviewed the categories of information produced and acknowledged that Google was in compliance with the obligations that it may have to prepare material on ACCC issues, the court said in a ruling, Google said. He said he had already provided materials to the state from the incident.

The company recently promised Australia $ 740 million shortly after one of Google’s managing directors threatened to block Australian search engines in response to strict government regulations. This funding is planned to support expansions such as cloud computing infrastructure and to support domestic scientific research.

Arizona is the leader in this issue and the first state to file a consumer fraud proceeding against Google. We are confident in our case and look forward to the trial, Katie Connor, a spokesman for the General Attorney General, said in a statement to Arizona Miller. At this time, we will refuse to comment further on the Australian case.

Google declined to comment.

