Best of Alabama News Center 2021: Innovation





As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back on 2021. By doing so, I was looking at the stories that you were most responsive to and the stories that you felt you should have noticed more.

These innovation stories not only show the diversity of inventions in the state, but also show the bright future of Alabama.

Alabamas assets help position the state properly for an innovation economy

Stephen Harbor (far left) at the Hoover Institution passed Birmingham early in the morning with Thomas St. John, Herbie Johnson, Marco Tandler, and Charles Rothman as part of an Alabama Innovation Commission investigation. (Contribution)

University of Alabama, Alabama Power, Mercedes Electric Vehicle Initiative Advances with State Support

The rendering shows the planned smart community and innovation building on the University of Alabama campus. The building will house the Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) initiative designed to meet the needs of the booming electric vehicle market. This initiative was born out of a relationship between UA, Alabama Power and Mercedes-Benz US International. (Contribution)

By unfolding innovation, Alabama Powers Justin Harrison will become an unsung hero

Justin Harrison is Alabama Power Unsung Hero from Vimeo’s Alabama News Center.

Alabamas National Carbon Capture Center has successfully tested carbon capture technology for concrete production

The National Carbon Capture Center in Alabama has worked with Carbon Built using technology developed at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering to successfully test the permanent storage of carbon dioxide in concrete blocks. (Ike Pigott / Alabama NewsCenter)

The Alabama Innovation Commission publishes recommendations for growing the state economy and building a competitive workforce.

Leaders share the vision of growing Alabama through innovation and technology at Vimeo’s Alabama News Center.

Editor’s Choice: How Alabama Leads the World Energy Technology Revolution

How Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is growing Alabama from Vimeo’s Alabama News Center.

