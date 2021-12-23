Chrome 100 may break some websites, Google is working on a fix





Google Chrome is set to reach version 100 soon, but this release seems to stop some websites from working. Google has begun investigating and testing the solution.

Google Chrome has been around for 13 years and is rapidly approaching the 100th major version. Although the browser doesn’t have any significant changes set, Google has long been aware that Chrome 100 could cause some websites to stop working altogether. However, in the past few weeks,

According to the Chromium Bug Tracker, the websites known to be affected were primarily developed with the web design kit Duda. All of these websites use the same code to verify the version of Chrome you are using.

In general, websites check what is called a “user agent string” when they need to know which browser they are using and what they are up to. This is the text that attaches to every web connection that your browser creates and informs your site of itself. Analyzing what the user agent string actually says reveals many issues. Most of them are meant to be compatible with sites from the 1990s to the early 2000s.

But that doesn’t matter in this case. Let’s look at an example of a Google Chrome user agent string.

Mozilla / 5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit / 537.36 (KHTML, Gecko, etc.) Chrome / 96.0.4664.45 Safari / 537.36

Finally, you can see that the part we are looking for is “Chrome / 96.0.4664.45”. This shows the exact version number of your browser. However, most web developers may only care about the major version number (“96” in this example).

Since user agent strings are just text, developers need to devise ways to interpret the information according to their needs. For Duda, the developer chose to read only the first two digits after “Chrome /”. That is, “Chrome / 99” is 99, but “Chrome / 100” is considered version 10.

The next issue is that versions of Chrome prior to version 40 released in 2015 will be automatically blocked by Duda if there is some prospect. Immediately, all versions of Chrome 99 and above browsers will be recognized as version 10 and will be blocked.

Some may argue that these websites are simply outdated and need to be left behind, which is contrary to the spirit of the World Wide Web. As one of the famous examples, the original Space Jam website, which was first brought online in 1996, is still up and running and is fully functional. This is due to the aforementioned issue that tricks vintage websites into making them think they are using the old-fashioned Netscape browser. By the way, the history of user agent strings is fascinating and worth reading.

So what can you do if you can’t leave these websites?

The first suggestion that many think is to change the location where developers check for Chrome versions. For older websites, Chrome locks the first version number of the user agent string to 99. If a web developer wants to see a specific version after that, he needs to look at the second set of numbers.

So instead of including something like “Chrome / 100.0.1234.56”, you would include “Chrome /99.100.1234.56”.

To that end, a new flag has been added to chrome: // flags. This allows Google employees and web developers to test whether this change in where Chrome’s major version number is located affects different sites.

Place the major version in the location of the minor version and in the User-Agent

Locks the Chrome major version of the User-Agent string to 99 and forces the major version number to the minor version position. This flag is a backup plan for an unexpected M100 break.

# Force-major to minor

However, as you may have noticed in the flag description, this solution is considered a “backup plan”. The current solution is for Google to contact individual developers about future issues with Chrome 100.

So far, Duda wasn’t the only web toolkit that had problems, so we’ve actually had some luck with this effort. Only a few days ago, all websites created through UK-based Yell Business also stopped working on Chrome 100. With a little help from individual Google employees, Yell Business has fixed a network-wide issue.

The current hope is to ensure that Google can find all websites across the web that will break when Chrome 100 is released and contact the developers about the issue. If you can take the time to fix these issues before the Chrome 100 goes on sale in late March, web developers don’t need to make any changes.

Otherwise, Chrome will add a new part to the lengthening user agent string.

