The challenge of balancing the benefits and risks of new technologies





The future in which we live is primarily a function that balances the benefits and risks of new technologies with the inevitable disadvantages.

Importance: The pandemic shows both the value and penalties of accelerated technology when constrained by bureaucratic formalism and regulatory lessons that are wisely taken for a future that requires innovation.

But every innovation has its dark side, and it’s up to us to manage the minefield.

The big picture: In the first article of the first Axios Future newsletter nearly two years ago, “If you properly utilize threat technology and mature as a seed, you will not only survive the 21st century, but prosper in it. You can do it. “

I still believe, and the pandemic experience only deepened my conviction. We are now obsessed with reducing the effectiveness of vaccines against new Omicron variants, but we must not forget the scientific wonders they represent. At the beginning of the pandemic, the optimistic timeline for developing a new vaccine was four years, but in just one year the first mRNA shot was on the arm.

If anything, from pandemics to climate change to human development, in the words of economic policy analyst James Petkoukis, I have come to believe that innovation is what we need.

Innovations in both products and ideas have largely lifted much of humanity from the poverty and stagnation that was at the baseline for most of human history. To combat climate change and expand prosperity and energy to billions who still lack it, we will actively focus on accelerating innovation and eliminating the political obstacles that hinder it. is needed. In other words, we need more of everything and we need it now.

Yes, but: If I get a better understanding of the benefits of faster innovation, both in the social turmoil it can cause and in the potential for new technology to be used intentionally or accidentally. , Don’t forget the danger it poses. Malicious purpose.

Opposite: It’s easy to see people who oppose the expansion of homes, the construction of new renewable energy projects, and the expansion of genetically modified foods as enemies of progress, but to accelerate innovation beyond the risk of misuse. It costs money.

Humans often have a vested interest in the way things are done, and innovations that can improve us as a whole, such as the more densely populated housing in cities, can be exacerbated at the individual level. COVID-19 shows the limits of even the best technofixes without social policy to deal with those fears.

Next Steps: A Better Future, Hopefully.

My Thought Bubble: For me, the idea of ​​progress itself needs to be regained as good. It’s a concept that hasn’t been endorsed in decades because the environmental, economic, and social side effects of technology can no longer be ignored.

But progress is a race that we can’t stop running. Because many have not yet had the opportunity to participate in the competition and we need to overtake the threats that come.

