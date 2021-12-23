What is the Ideal Process for DevSecOps Implementation?     

In a DevOps environment, developers and operators work together to create a continuous delivery cycle that allows for quick updates and bug fixes.

Security becomes paramount in keeping vulnerabilities at bay in this world of interconnected services. However, how do you secure your web application with so many moving pieces in the cloud? How does security fit into this continuous delivery cycle?

One solution is to implement DevSecOps. It takes the security aspects of delivery and operations into account early in the software development process.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to DevSecOps implementation. Your organization will face unique challenges that you’ll need to work on.

That being said, there are some practices that can help with the implementation of the DevSecOps process and ease the transition into the new model.

Start with an Education Effort

According to a survey, 70 percent of companies reported that their teams currently lack knowledge about DevSecOps.

You cannot expect developers to take on security responsibilities if they don’t understand security basics.

Hence, it is crucial to start with an education effort. You should teach developers the concepts of risk, threats, and vulnerabilities. It would help if you showed the staff how to think about security when designing applications.

You must make sure to also educate your operations staff on DevSecOps principles and how they can be integrated into security.

Implement a Secure SDLC

A secure software development lifecycle (SDLC) is an essential element of DevSecOps because it provides clear guidelines for building applications securely.

In a traditional SDLC, security testing occurs at the end of the process so that “security bugs” are found after the code has been written.

Implementation can be a costly and time-consuming process. In this environment, security testing needs to be integrated into the SDLC to consider security from the beginning.

It doesn’t mean that traditional security testing methods are no longer necessary. Instead, they need to be adapted to fit into the new model. For example, using secure development methodologies can help you create less vulnerable applications to security bugs.

Automate Security Testing and Monitoring

When it comes right down to it, automation makes everything better. It helps developers write more secure code, which is good for you and your customers.

The same goes for monitoring testing efforts. Because there are so many moving parts in a DevSecOps environment, it’s crucial to automate as many tasks as possible to free up time and resources.

It includes automating security testing and monitoring. Automated testing can help you identify vulnerabilities early in the development process, while automated monitoring can help you detect attacks in real-time.

Use Security Tools and Services

To effectively implement the DevSecOps process, you need the right tools and services. Security tools can help you automate vulnerability scanning, static analysis, and malware inspection.

Security services can provide additional security coverage for your applications, including penetration testing and code review.

Finding the right tools and services can be a challenge, but it’s worth the effort. Doing this will help you integrate security into your DevSecOps process while allowing developers to focus on creating applications instead of building testing tools.

Embrace Security Culture

To be successful, DevSecOps requires a security-conscious culture. It means that everyone in the organization needs to be aware of security risks and mitigate them.

The process starts with management. The management team must understand the importance of security and invest time and resources into making the transition to DevSecOps.

Developers must also be willing to understand the importance of security for the DevSecOps process to work. The development team needs to be aware that they are expected to participate in security practices and tests, even when it slows down their productivity.

Continuously Improve

Like any other process, DevSecOps is not perfect. It needs to be continuously improved. DevSecOps doesn’t have a one-time implementation – instead, there is a continuous security testing process throughout the SDLC.

It means that developers need to constantly work with security staff and operations staff to integrate security best practices into an organization’s processes.

It requires everyone within the organization to be on board with the concept of DevSecOps and be willing to work together to make it a reality.

The process includes improving security awareness, training developers on new security techniques, and automating tasks wherever possible. By constantly evolving your security strategy, you can ensure that your organization is always ready for the next significant threat.

As more and more organizations move toward DevSecOps, businesses will need to implement new strategies to keep up with the changing security landscape.

Security needs to be considered from the beginning of a project not to slow down development. Automation is essential to making this work, and it’s essential to use the right tools and services.

A security-conscious culture is also necessary for success. By continuously improving your DevSecOps process, you can ensure that your organization is always ready for the next significant threat.