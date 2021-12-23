5 ways technology will change transportation in 2022





Brett Wheatley is the CEO of TransLoc, a transportation software solutions company that is part of Ford’s mobility portfolio.

Getty

Looking back on the community turmoil for the second year in a row, one area continues to be an important lifeline. It’s our transportation system. From private cars to buses and trains, Americans have relied on transportation to go to work, access important facilities, and take care of their families. While the pandemic has brought new challenges to the transportation industry, it has also created new opportunities for innovation. Then there were major advances at the heart of all these improvements: vehicle upgrades, improved transportation accessibility, creating a better rider experience, and even reduced emissions and technology.

In 2022, innovators will pave the way for new technologies such as self-driving cars (AV), electric vehicles (EV), on-demand services and smart city integration to enhance transportation systems that advance the industry and the community. Must be guaranteed.

Consumers demand on-demand solutions

Unfortunately, growing concerns about the health and safety of Americans have had a major impact on the transportation industry as passengers avoided crowded vehicles approaching others during the pandemic. These concerns have forced many to use single-seater vehicles or reservation-based transportation services to control vehicle occupancy while increasing reliability.

In fact, ride-hailing services have made a modest revival and their value extends to public transport. On-demand technology is beginning to support microtransit shuttles and buses, improving the timeliness and efficiency of public transport while meeting new demands for rider health and safety. By 2022, more transportation is expected to roll out on-demand services, more riders will adopt them, and the platforms that provide these services will continue to innovate.

Cleaner and greener mobile machines

Despite declining mobility, transit emissions are the number one factor in climate change in 2020, and Americans want to see the change. As of 2020, about 1.8 million EVs are registered in the United States, more than triple that of 2016. However, the benefits of EVs go beyond personal use, and consumers want sustainable public transport options. In fact, my company’s Transit Value Index report revealed that 52% of American transit riders want local agencies to implement more sustainable practices.

As EV innovation progresses, EV companies, transportation and city authorities need to work together to make this technology available to everyone. This includes the introduction of universal charging stations and the necessary investment in redesigning urban structures to support electric fleets. With a new infrastructure bill that allocates large sums of money for sustainable transportation, 2022 will see a wide range of innovations in bus and train electrification and micromobility services such as e-scooters and e-bikes. It will be a year.

Micromobility technology fills the transportation gap

Micromobility is an important component in building a more resilient transportation system. It helps break down barriers and gives all Americans access to affordable transportation, regardless of socio-economic status or geographic location. In fact, when the pandemic reduced the number of public transport users, the use of micromobility increased significantly in many cities.

As Americans began experimenting with smaller personal vehicles such as bicycles and scooters, many found that these services helped fill the commuting gap and create a seamless and efficient travel experience. .. For example, my company recently worked more closely with another Ford Motor Co. subsidiary to launch an integrated mobility ecosystem on the University of California, San Diego campus, with 75,000 students and staff on buses, carts, and electric bikes. , E-scooter.

Not only does micromobility improve the commuting experience, this technology creates a safer community. Micromobility companies are working with technology providers to introduce smart safety features such as sidewalk detection and speed monitoring to make roads safer for everyone. As multimodal transportation increases in 2022, we find that new micromobility services and technologies will disrupt our way of transportation.

Autonomous technology for reality in.

Self-driving cars continue to make progress and are moving towards consumer recruitment. Like EVs, self-driving cars are not limited to personal use, but are expanding into public transportation systems such as shuttles, buses, and ride-hailing services. In 2021 alone, Ford launched a pilot program to test self-driving ridehails in major cities across the United States, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation launched an autonomous shuttle to increase the efficiency and safety of mass transit.

The introduction of self-driving cars is not just the technology itself, but also a way to integrate it into the community to make it safer and more mobile. In 2022, we continue to see innovators develop technologies and platforms that ensure AV success when it finally hits the road and is fully integrated into the transit system.

Pre-deployment testing: Benefits of simulation tools

As these innovations prepare to enter the community, it is important that city leaders and transportation companies make appropriate plans and investments. Given the diverse and ever-changing needs of riders, introducing new transportation technologies is not a one-size-fits-all approach. For successful deployments of on-demand services, EVs, AV, micromobility, and more, simulation software is essential to accurately estimate costs, identify commuting patterns, predict results, and optimize services.

The pandemic emphasizes the importance of demand response capabilities, and simulation tools help transit operators act agilely and prepare for any scenario. For example, infrastructure engineering company Bentley Systems recently acquired a mobility visualization tool to enhance the use of digital twins for smarter transportation planning. This is the level of innovation needed to succeed in transit deployments after 2022. Technology providers need to make sure that the data they provide is easily accessible and transparent. This allows users to analyze transportation trends and effectively inform future deployment strategies.

As Covid-19’s challenges are overcome, innovative technologies will help rebuild transportation systems and move forward towards a more resilient, sustainable and equitable future. However, transportation and city leaders cannot do it alone. By working with technology innovators and industry sort leaders, you can quickly see the next generation of technology influx into the city to improve freedom of movement.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you qualified?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/22/five-ways-technology-will-change-transportation-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos