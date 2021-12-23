Pixel Watch with Next Generation Google Assistant and Exynos





(Pocket-lint)-There are many rumors about Google’s long-awaited wearable, the Pixel Watch. The latest is from 9to5Google, suggesting that the device may have a Samsung Exynos chip and a next-generation Google Assistant.

First, research reveals some code that shows that Google is inclined to call the device Pixel Watch, as has long been suspected. The uncovered code is tagged as “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH” and matches the tag used for Android features specifically for Pixel devices. These are usually tagged as “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE”.

Next, a report from Business Insider revealed a reference to “Rohan,” which is suspected to be the code name associated with PixelWatch. 9to5Google was able to link the codename to the addition of the next-generation Google Assistant to Wear OS devices.

So what is the next generation of Google Assistant? This is a feature that has only been seen on Pixel devices since the launch of Pixel 4. This feature processes audio directly on the device rather than on the Google server, significantly speeding up assistant requests.

I found a Google Assistant related graphic in the Wear OS 3 emulator. It features a four-color bar that is familiar to users of Pixel devices when the assistant is active.

This figure shows the second button on the clock. This wasn’t present in previously leaked PixelWatch renderings.

A fairly sturdy chip is required for the local voice processing function to work. Looking for Rohan’s mention in the code provided evidence suggesting that the device may be powered by the Samsung Exynos processor.

Google and Samsung have a close partnership with the Galaxy series of smartwatches, and the Google Tensor chip is primarily Exynos-based. So this is not so surprising if it proves to be true.

Whether Google decides to integrate some of its own hardware and rebrand the chip as a Google Tensor, or just stick to Exynos, you’ll only know the time.

Written by Luke Baker. Originally published on December 22, 2021.

