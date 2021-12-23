Google Workspace Customer Story Happy Socks





In short, the company is now headquartered in Stockholm and has more than 90 stores around the world. Over 300 Google Workspace accounts. Happy Socks, a global retailer, uses Google Workspace (prior to G Suite) to stay connected, collaborate more efficiently, and innovate faster. Across locations around the world.

Google Meet usage has increased by 600%, but it’s a good idea to use it already, especially if extreme measures are taken very quickly. Recently, there were 160-170 video conferences over the phone. It all works perfectly.

About Happy Socks

Happy Socks, a global retailer, was founded in Sweden in 2008. The company has stores in more than 90 locations around the world. Its loyal fan base and international presence continue to grow with its colorful sock collection. Its loyal fan base and international presence continue to grow with a vibrant and colorful collection of socks, swimwear and underwear.

problem

The Happy Socks IT team contacted Devoteam G Cloud for expertise in providing best practices for using Google Workspace collaboration tools.

Before contacting, Happy Socks purchased the license directly from Google, but users are experiencing issues with crossover functionality between old and new software and need training for both internal administrators and end users. did.

Target

Allows for large-scale collaboration across geographically different locations while maintaining the highest levels of efficiency.

solution

At the first meeting, Devoteam G Cloud decided to present its service portfolio and proceed with Google Workspace training.

They worked directly with Google on Google Workspace, but realized they needed the best and most valuable partner. We provided training for administrators and end users, but we also provided a Google Meet hardware conferencing system. We also support them on Google Cloud Platform.

methodology

Devoteam conducted a four-hour workshop for Happy Socks employees and was able to show the team the best workaround. The training focused on software migration, understanding integration between Google Workspace tools, two-step validation, and learning best practices.

result

With a deeper understanding of how to navigate Google Workspace and its collaboration tools, IT is confident that the team will improve file sharing and department processing, boasting improved overall operations. Happy Socks benefits from the Google Workspaces feature, which supports and enables remote collaboration so that teams distributed across different locations and time zones can communicate without restrictions.

