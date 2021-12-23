New component of quantum technology





While traditional electronic devices rely on the transport of electrons, components that transmit only spin information can be many times more energy efficient. Physicists at the Technische Universität München (TUM) and the Max Planck Institute for Solids in Stuttgart have made significant progress in developing new materials for such components. These materials may also be the key to quantum computers that are less susceptible to interference, TUM wrote in a press release.

Expectations were raised when the first representatives of a new class of material topological insulators were discovered about 15 years ago. Researchers predicted that the unique electronic structure of these materials could create special surface properties, such as energy-efficient information transmission, and accelerate the development of new electronic components in a wide range of applications.

But so far, these possibilities have not been easily changed and controlled by the application. Despite the greatest effort, technical exploitation has long been awaited. This may change soon, thanks to a team led by Christian Pfreyderer, a professor of topology for correlation systems at the Technische Universität München.

In an atom, electrons occupy various atomic orbitals up to the maximum energy. Each orbit corresponds to a fixed energy level. In solids, atomic orbitals overlap and the energy level depends on the direction of motion and the wavelength of the electron. The energy levels of different directions of motion and wavelengths vary within a range of characteristics called the energy band.

The energy levels of an atomic orbital increase in a particular order, but in solids, the order of energy levels from different atomic orbitals can also be reversed, depending on the direction of motion and the wavelength of the electron.

Therefore, the direction of the energy level that was originally associated with a different orbit can intersect with a particular direction of motion at a wavelength. In other words, the energies of different orbitals are the same where they intersect. Of particular interest is the material in which these intersections appear at the electron level, which causes conductivity. Physicists call this level Fermi energy.

Discovery of topological materials

Intersections between energy bands of actual materials have been known since the 1930s. However, except in very rare cases, it is canceled by the mutual repulsion of electrons. This effect creates a gap in the energy band exactly at the expected intersection. All known examples of band structure intersections occurred far away from the Fermi energy, so they were simply regarded as trivial curiosity.

This was all changed by the discovery of topological insulators in which the electronic structure of the material surface produces exact intersections with Fermi energy. Further observations reveal that these intersections are particularly stable due to the unique properties of the electron quantum mechanical wavefunction that prevent cancellation due to electron repulsion.

Transfer information without losing energy

The fact that the intersections of the topological insulator surfaces are always in the Fermi level leads to the special property of electrical conductivity, which allows the transfer of charge and spin information without loss of energy. However, it soon became clear that topological insulators were very sensitive to material impurities. This effectively shorts the surface properties and hinders useful technical implementation.

However, the discovery of topological insulators has led to intensive and systematic investigations, eventually discovering many bulk materials with topological intersections between energy bands within the material. Examples include Weyl metal, Dirac metal, and churn insulators. Scientists hope that the internal intersections of these materials will provide special surface properties suitable for technical use.

Unfortunately, researchers have not been able to predict exactly if any of the topological intersections of known materials are at the Fermi level. This is because previously known intersections only occur along discrete points or specific lines, which means they happen to coincide with the Fermi level.

But the last point is very important for technical utilization. Moreover, allowing the application to easily turn intersections on and off seemed completely out of reach.

Switchable with a magnetic field

Scientists led by Dr. Marc Wilde on Professor Pfleiderer’s team have demonstrated that there is a material with a plane through which the band always passes in pairs. These are known as node planes and facilitate the location of intersections at the Fermi level. They are always exactly where the ends of the conduction bands pass through such a plane. One of the first examples is a manganese-silicon single crystal.

In collaboration with Dr. Andreas Schneider of the Max Planck Institute for Solids in Stuttgart, the research team has succeeded in elucidating the theoretical basis for this behavior.

“An important precondition is the existence of so-called asymmetric symmetry. In manganese silicon, this is a twist in the arrangement of atoms,” says Andreas Schneider. “But that’s not all,” says Mark Wylde. “We could also show that the magnetization of these types of materials can cancel out an important symmetry, the nodal plane. The direction of magnetization can effectively be used to cut the Mobius strip. It’s like scissors. “

Based on this insight, Andreas Schneider of Stuttgart and his colleagues conducted a comprehensive analysis of all known classes of crystal structure to identify those with the same properties. This is currently the basis for future searches for equivalent material.

Abnormal characteristics, important advantages

“Using manganese silicon as an example, along with recently developed theoretical principles, allows us to collaborate in selecting and optimizing materials,” says Christian Pfleiderer. “These new materials not only enable much more energy efficient electronic devices, but may also enable entirely new applications that use external magnetic fields to control the effects of magnetization on node surfaces. . “

“Like this,” Pfleiderer expects. “These materials may even facilitate topological quantum computing in the future. The characteristics of intersections make the corresponding QBits less susceptible to interference.” Quantum computers built on this basis It may even dispel the requirement to operate at temperatures close to absolute zero.

