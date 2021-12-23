After the December update, Google disabled HoldForMe and CallScreen on the Pixel 6





Google’s Pixel lineup is generally considered the gold standard when it comes to post-launch support and updates. But even these phones sometimes wrestle with bad or buggy software. A good example: The December update arrived a few days after the complete feature removal and included security patches, a large number of tweaks and fixes, and other improvements to Google’s latest phone. Despite the initial delay, this software shipped to mobile phones with some bugs intact. This is bad enough to disable some features on both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

In Google’s support forum (via 9to5Google), officials confirmed that both Hold for Me and CallScreen were disabled by server-side updates and will remain until future updates arrive on the phone.

Disable HoldForMe and CallScreening on Pixel 6 devices running on Android S’s December QPR release (eg SQ1D.211205.016.A4) until the underlying issue is fixed in the light of the December Android update bug. To Thanks to everyone who reported this issue.

Global, EMEA, AU, and US carrier build Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users of the December security patch will be affected by this change. If you’re using an older Pixel running Android 12 with the December update, you shouldn’t see any changes on your device. Google says it is actively working to resolve this issue. If affected, either a full firmware revision or a small patch of the phone app should be pushed to the device within a few days.

The January security patch is only a few weeks away, so if a full update is needed, it may be released with it. In the meantime, if you haven’t downloaded the December patch yet and have a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, please be patient. This is not the only issue affecting these devices.

