Innovation Award from the Minister-Royal Gazette





Updated: December 22, 2021 8:51 pm

Technology Leadership Award Winner Coral Wells (Photo by Jason Jei Swan)

Leadership in innovation has been celebrated by the economic development sector.

This category has awarded three technology entrepreneurs awards.

Subsequently, the winner of the school-age pitch was awarded an award by a company wishing to solve the problem.

Cabinet Office Minister Wayne Farbert handed out an award with Minister of Education Diallo Rabain on December 13.

Adrian Lodge, Coral Wells and Edmond Johnson were first recognized.

Lodge designed a virtual AP to help businesses negotiate Covid-19 restrictions on digital workspaces.

Wells has come up with a virtual path to take students abroad and work on coding for advanced app development.

Johnson designed a high-tech route for antigen testing to get help from the online registration system.

Edmund Johnson Wins 2021 Technology Leadership Award (Photo by Jason Jaswan)

In October, the ministry called on junior high and high schools to solve the problems of local businesses in the second round.

Challenges were submitted by Bermuda Press, Red Laser, Gear & Gadget, and seven school teams participated in the Berkeley Institute, Bermuda High School, Clearwater Middle School, Saltus, and Sandys Secondary Middle School contests.

BHS was 1st, Berkeley was 2nd and Saltas was 3rd.

The three winning teams had three months of free access to technical mentors to improve their solutions.

Kevin Dacosta (Photo: Jason Jaswan), who won the award on behalf of Adrian Lodge, which won the Technology Leadership Award.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.royalgazette.com/education/news/article/20211222/tech-innovation-awards-handed-out-by-ministers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos