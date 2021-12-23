Philadelphia Cancels Thursday’s Rapid at Home COVID-19 Test Present at Waterview Recreation Center – CBS Philly





Philadelphia (CBS) Philadelphia will stop distributing free home COVID-19 rapid tests at the Waterview Recreation Center on Thursday due to a shortage of test kits.

The city began distributing test kits last Saturday with the goal of delivering 24,000 kits before Christmas. Health officials said Wednesday night that the city had already achieved its goal.

According to officials, 5826 McMahon Ave. The Vaccine Clinic at the Waterview Recreation Center in Tokyo will continue to operate Thursday from 10 am to 4 pm. First, second, booster shots will be made.

The city’s free home quick test giveaway began last weekend and each kit included two tests. The health department distributed tests to nine clinics and participated in outreach events in the target areas.

Five days later, the city stated that virtually all test kits were successfully distributed.

Philadelphia health officials have stated that they have ordered additional test kits, but do not know when the order will be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, pharmacy chains in some countries said on Wednesday that they are imposing restrictions on COVID-19 quick test purchases at home. For example, CVS allows you to buy up to 6 test kits, while Walgreens allows customers to buy only 4 kits.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his administration plans to send 500 million home-based quick inspections to Americans from January.

