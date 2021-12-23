PACAF Air Forces Participate in AF Spark Tank Semifinal> Pacific Air Forces> Article Exhibition





Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii-

Three ideas representing the Pacific Air Forces were selected at the Air Force Spark Tank 2022 Semifinal Tournament scheduled for January 6, 2022.

The Spark Tank Competition is an annual event that presents innovative ideas to a panel of top Air Force leaders and industry experts, encouraging in-house entrepreneurship, retaining innovators, and adopting new technologies. Designed to accelerate.

“Innovation is a core component of our vision and strategy and is in our DNA as Airmen. Leaders need to continue to remove barriers so that Airmen can drive innovation,” said the Pacific Air Force. Commander General Ken Wilsback said. “When we fight tomorrow’s Air Force, we have to be faster and smarter. The pace of change is accelerating, and the Air Force develops agile and innovative ways to meet the needs of fighters. By doing so, you need to match that speed. “

The selections for the three PACAF2022 semifinals are:

Any Air Force soldier can build their own secure app – Aloha Spark (15th Wing Spark Cell), Major Nicholas Botipka, 535th Air Force Squadron C-17 Globemaster Pilot, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This project builds on the success of Airmen Software (TRON), which was developed for the 15th Wing. This project can fund the capabilities of Air Force personnel across the Air Force, regardless of coding skills, and imagine, build, and deploy their own custom web applications. Warfighter Preparation Against the Threat of Pacing – Tech-led Iceman Spark (354th Wing). Sgt. Nicholas Cavanaugh, Innovation Director, Wing 354, Eielson AFB, Alaska. This project will secure the final funding for a low-cost threat-representing jammer being developed by Eilson’s 5th Generation Air Force Research Laboratory for Aircraft. With this funding, not only will the creation of the jammer be completed, but it will be provided to Eielson AFB in Alaska for use in the Red Flag. Air Force Modern Logistics System-Major Brent “Racer” Magguard, Raptor Driver, 525th Fighter Squadron at Elmendorf Richardson Joint Base, Alaska. In this project, we will create a logistics software program that can optimize the solution for the movement of these items while tracking the movement of personnel and cargo.

With over 180 submissions, the top 15 ideas (8%) were selected to advance to the semi-finals. The selection process considered the need for new features, as well as safety, policies, department-wide implementation, technical feasibility, and scalability.

“This makes PACAF the most representative MAJCOM. [Major Command] “Three of the 15 semi-finalists,” said Captain Rayhill, PACAF Innovation Lead. “Given the high quality of submissions from other MAJCOMs, this is an impressive achievement and PACAF has started competing with the sixth largest submission.”

Semi-finalist ideas will be presented to the Deputy Chief of Staff and other senior leaders of the Air Force Department in the first week of January 2022. The top 6 ideas will be selected from 15 semi-finalists and presented in 2022. Air Force Association War Symposium Spark Tank Final held in Orlando, Florida on March 4, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pacaf.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2882884/pacaf-airmen-enter-af-spark-tank-semi-finals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos