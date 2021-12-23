Some Apple Watch users have charging issues after updating to watchOS 8.3





According to reports from the MacRumors forum, Reddit, and the Apple Support Community, many Apple Watch Series 7 owners are having problems charging after updating to the latest watchOS 8.3 software.

Many of the complaints are related to third-party Apple Watch chargers, and users find that these devices no longer work to charge their Apple Watch. From Reddit:

Did you update my watch to 8.3 last night, set it on a third party charger this morning and come back an hour later, perhaps a 2% increase?

I tried the same with my spouse’s watch and her third party charger and got the same result.

Place them in the official charger, zoom and complete charging immediately. Ah!

There have been reports of multiple third-party chargers, and it seems to be a broader issue affecting several different models, rather than the issue of some selected chargers. Most of the complaints are about affordable third-party chargers from Amazon, and there are few reports that brands like Belkin aren’t working.

In most cases, your Apple Watch will charge for a few minutes and then suddenly stop charging. Restarting your Apple Watch will allow you to start charging immediately, but it doesn’t seem to be a permanent solution for most people due to the recurring charging issues.

A few users also have problems charging with Apple’s Apple Watch Charging Pack, and others see the charging speed being very slow or the Apple Watch’s battery draining during charging. I have. From the MacRumors forum:

Charging issues occur more often with watchOS 8.3. It became ridiculous, it charges about 2% in 10 minutes. What is this? New ultra-slow charging for exclusive use such as Watch Series 7.

This is all, but not the advertised fast charge.

Since early November, Apple has been complaining about charging issues with the Apple Watch Series 7, and Apple initially addressed an issue that caused the watchOS 8.1.1 update to slow down charging.

Some users continued to have problems after the November watchOS 8.1.1 update, and the watchOS 8.3 update seems to have caused problems for even more Apple Watch owners. It’s not clear if Apple has fixed any issues users are experiencing after the watchOS 8.3 update, but this issue may be resolved in a future update.

Most of the affected models are Apple Watch Series 7 devices, but there are also some billing complaints from Apple Watch Series 6 owners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/22/apple-watch-charging-issues-watchos-8-3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos