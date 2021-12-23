TikTok will surpass Google as the most popular site in 2021





According to the latest data from web security company Cloudflare, TikTok removed Google from its most popular sites in 2021.

Social media apps have overtaken other tech giants that surpassed it last year, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, and Netflix.

According to a blog post titled “Popular Domains Year In Review 2021,” the popular social media app was ranked 7th in Google’s first app in 2020, with a bit of “help” from the pandemic.

According to a blog post, Google was number one on some days, but October and November were mostly “TikTok days, including Thanksgiving and Black Friday.”

According to TikTok, the number of monthly active users reached 1 billion worldwide in September. Over the last few years, the popularity of short-form video apps has skyrocketed, creating competitors from other platforms such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

TikTok has become a part of life loved by people all over the world due to the creativity and credibility of its creators. Our global community is noteworthy in its ability to reach millions of people across generations, the company said in a September announcement.

TikTok is second only to Google and third to Facebook. Microsoft and Apple are in the top five.

However, popular apps also faced government surveillance, and Chinese-owned apps faced the threat of being banned in the United States by the Trump administration.

Most Americans said in a poll released Wednesday at the Washington Postshire School that they don’t trust TikTok, Facebook, or Instagram for their personal information and data.

Here’s a complete list of the top 10 most popular domains of the year:

TikTok.com Google.com Facebook.com Microsoft.com Apple.com Amazon.com Netflix.com YouTube.com Twitter.com WhatsApp.com

