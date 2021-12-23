Amway will invest $ 300 million through 2024 to upgrade innovation and technology





New Delhi: American direct sales company Amway plans to invest more than $ 300 million globally by 2024 to boost innovation and science, digital technology and entrepreneurship, the company said Wednesday. rice field.

As part of the investment, companies selling brands such as Nutrilite and Artistry in India will drive R & D, manufacturing automation, innovation, science and enhance India’s digital capabilities at $ 20 million or 170 in India. Invest more than Chlore. CEO Milind Pant said.

With a history of more than 60 years, American direct sales companies sell their products in more than 100 markets around the world. Amway India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amway, sells 140 daily necessities in categories such as nutrition, beauty, personal care, home care, and consumer durability through Amway Direct retailers and direct sellers. I personally recommend the product to the customer’s network. It sells brands such as Nutrilite, a brand of vitamins and dietary supplements, and Artistry, a premium skin care brand.

India is one of the company’s major growth markets.

“India is one of Amway’s top three investment destinations focused on digital, manufacturing automation, innovation and nutrition,” the company said in a statement.

Globally, the company has a network of over 550,000 direct sellers and retailers. 202465% of Amway’s business is driven by the nutrition category, Pants said.

Amway’s global growth trajectory focuses on health and wellness and entrepreneurship. Today, entrepreneurship is more democratized than ever. And at Amway, as an entrepreneur-led social idea, our vision is to unleash the next generation of entrepreneurs with comprehensive business opportunities and gain and maintain an avid consumer community 10 times easier. That’s what Milind says. Amway’s Global CEO, Pants.

India is one of the potential markets to drive digital innovation and research work to meet Amway’s global business needs, the company said.

“In line with this, our Indian team is constantly working on products and experiences, with a focus on simplifying nutrition in a differentiated format, thereby bringing the masses, especially young people, to the masses. Finally, we are strengthening our scientific capabilities through digital innovation and research, the Development Center, and the National Institute of Nutrition. “

