CES organizers stand firmly as exhibitors refrain from attending in Omicron – TechCrunch





Its beginnings are a bit like MWC. Of course, so far, we’ve seen a slightly different development than the Mobile World Congress planning show in Barcelona in 2020. There is a clear reason for this. At that time, the pandemic was virtually unknown. Almost two years later, even if not everyone chose to follow such a method, at least we had a better grasp and a more effective tool.

CES 2020 was just below the network in terms of global shutdown. At the 2021 show, CTA organizers chose not to take risks (very smartly) and were fully virtualized. CES 2022 was on track for its return, but it was muted as a kind of hybrid event for many of the people involved.

So far, the dominoes that have begun to fall have not been as basic as those seen in Barcelona, ​​but the rapid rise of the Omicron variant poses a significant threat to organizers. On top of that, the spikes associated with vacation trips (numerical impacts aren’t really seen until the end of CES) and the general unpredictability of Las Vegas (as a friend recently pointed out, walk through the casino). I can’t go anywhere on the strip)), and I understand why so many people have recently cooled down. Travel bans from countries like Israel are also becoming more difficult.

In the statement, the CTA is committed to moving forward as planned. Organizations have told TechCrunch that exhibitor cancellations have so far reached 7% of floor space, but the show continues to add names despite the latest variations.

CES 2022 will be held in Las Vegas from January 5th to 8th with strong safety measures. Digital access is also available to those who do not want or cannot travel to Las Vegas. Our mission is to convene the industry and give those who cannot participate directly the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally.

We recently received 42 exhibitor cancellations (less than 7% of the exhibition floor), but since last Friday we have added 60 new exhibitors to our direct event. Registrations for both Digital Access and Las Vegas events continue to gain momentum, with thousands more registrations in the last few days.

CES 2022 advances with the exhibition of key innovations for global health and safety, mobility, and problem solving. In addition, thousands of small businesses rely on CES for their business. We have increased the official number to over 2200 exhibitors, and as announced yesterday, many of the top executives from both parties will attend CES.

Given CES’s comprehensive health measures (vaccination requirements, masking, availability of COVID-19 test) and measures to reduce attendance and social distance, attendees and exhibitors are social in Las Vegas. We are confident that we can hold a productive event that is valuable but at a distance. A rewarding experience with our digital access.

We’re sorry to miss you at CES this year, but we prioritize the safety of our team and other participants.

Our statement here: https: //t.co/WAIkFYMzc7

— Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) December 22, 2021

Yesterday, T-Mobile became the first major sponsor to stop meeting in person at the show. The career will continue to serve as a financial sponsor (the contractual invalidation rate may not have occurred yet), but has chosen not to send a majority of the team. CEO Mike Sievert, on the other hand, does not give a direct or virtually keynote speech. Oddly enough, Weezer is clearly there with the blessing of T-Mobile, giving a free concert on the strip.

Rivers Cuomo reported that we were very excited to return to Las Vegas, the city we love to play, and take part in this year’s epic drone racing league Las Vegas Championship race on T-Mobile. Meanwhile, iHeartRadio has canceled an upcoming Swedish House Mafia show related to the event.

After that, Meta, Twitter, Amazon, and Pinterest withdrew. However, not all celebrities have traditionally made a big presence in the show by themselves.

Earlier this week, we announced that we wouldn’t send the team to the show, as did The Verge, CNET, Engadget, PCMag, Gizmodo, Toms Guide and TechRadar. It was not an easy decision to make on our part. It’s true that the last two years have likely begun to change the ocean towards the world of more online conferences, but shows like CES are still worth it.

In particular, there’s something you’ll get with the opportunity to roam the Eureka Park and directly check out brand new startups that couldn’t otherwise scream beyond the hustle and bustle of the dissonant inbox. I found a lot of companies on the floor of the Venetian (Nesans) Expo Hall. I was very much looking forward to doing so again for the first time in a year.

CES 2021 was a major test of whether the world (and perhaps more specifically CTA) was ready for an all-online hardware show. I certainly thought things were premature and left the experience. The virtual CES experience wasn’t particularly good, especially when it comes to discovery. It’s the most difficult and important factor for all these shows.

No matter how much of the 2022 show takes place directly, you need an effective online presence. We know that many teams are already planning to cover the show remotely. Many may also be wondering how the show will be covered.

So far, CTA is solid in all of this. The organization repeatedly reaffirmed that the show went according to plan and introduced new health protocols along the way. In addition to requiring vaccinations and mask certification, the organization is also giving participants free rapid test kits. Participants must also show a recent negative test before entering the venue.

The CES social media account is dedicated to announcing images of the interior of the Las Vegas Convention Center and new speakers, including Transport Secretary Pete Butigeg and Paris Hilton, who will talk about blockchain in a panel called the NFT. It has been. WTF? !! ?? !! (Punctuation).

Companies such as Google, HTC, John Deere, TCL, and BMW have told TechCrunch in many words that they “keep monitoring the situation.” Other companies, including Nvidia, have opted to pay undue attention from the beginning due to the virtual press conference and lack of exhibition space.

