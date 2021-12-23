COVID supply problem delaying the debut of Tempe street car





The tram service in Tempe Tempe, Arizona should already be up and running, but according to Valley Metro spokesperson Madeline Phipps, a COVID-related supply chain issue caused the project to stop just before the finish line. Did.

“The project infrastructure is basically ready,” says Phipps.

Most of the construction has been completed and the signboard has been installed. They are waiting for all trams to arrive.

“So we now own three trams,” Phipps said. “Currently, we have cars that are actually traveling all over the country and should reach us in the next few days. Eventually we will have a total of six cars, so after this fourth car arrives. , You will need two more cars. “

According to Phipps, the delay is due to a tram builder based in Brookville, Pennsylvania. During the summer, the company had to close for a while due to COVID, and now they are late to fulfill their orders.

“We’re a little disappointed. We want to be open, and I know the general public wants us to be open,” she said. rice field. “Sure, we and the manufacturer are doing their best to open as soon as possible. We are looking forward to the spring when we can finally open and carry the riders,” said Phipps.

The $ 200 million project will run three miles across Tempe and will stop at 14 locations along the route. Great for catching lots of fun activities on the ASU campus.

“Big football games, like that,” Phipps said.

“If you’re from different parts of Maricopa County, it’s a great way to travel. They want to travel a little more once they get to Tempe.”

The tram itself is a unique hybrid vehicle that uses rechargeable battery power to ride and disconnect cables to move along the flow of traffic.

“If you’re driving in Tempe, you may be driving in front of or behind the tram,” says Phipps.

If the project works in Tempe, Phipps says plans have already begun to see if the tram will make a profit near Mesa.

According to Phipps, the feasibility study began in May 2018 and was just completed this summer. As a result, five potential routes have been identified to support Mesa’s fast-growing population.

“In the region, we are actually expecting a 50% increase in population and 34% of workers in the next few years,” she says.

If they finally get approval from the city council, the Valley Metro will try to secure funding for the federal infrastructure to build the expansion of the Mesa.

“To get these federal grants, we also need a local matching fund, so these projects have identified the Maricopa Government Association as potentially part of the region’s transportation plan.” She said.

They are also looking for voters to extend Proposal 400 in 2025. It will continue the current half-cent sales tax for local transportation projects.

“There are many factors in applying for a federal grant and getting that money. It also depends on the availability of local funds, so that’s also a very important part. “Phips said.

The Mesa expansion includes two light rail connector hubs. One on 3rd Street and Mill Avenue and the other on Dorsey and Apache.

“Therefore, if you’re traveling by light rail from Phoenix’s Mesa across Maricopa County, it’s very easy to cross and ride a Tempe street car once you’re in Tempe.”

Mr. Phipps states that the extension of the Mesa must first be approved by the Mesa City Council before proceeding with the plan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc15.com/news/region-southeast-valley/tempe/covid-supply-issues-delaying-debut-of-tempe-streetcar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos