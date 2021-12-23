Google Pixel 6 in stock, discount up to $ 150 on Best Buy





Finding a new Google Pixel 6 is not an easy task. Surprisingly, Best Buy not only has the device in stock, but also saves up to $ 150 on a phone plan deal with Verizon.

TL; DR

Pixel 6 is purchased and discounted on Best Buy. Discounts start at $ 50 for unlocked devices and increase to $ 150 with plan activation from Verizon. Pixel 6 is Google’s latest flagship device.

Just days after launch, the latest Pixels, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are already out of stock. Google said it guarantees a supply of devices. But the sad truth is that everyone expected the device to almost disappear as soon as it hit the market.

And there is a good reason. The Pixel 6 has an impressive amount of features. From a great set of cameras to unprecedented AI features expanded by Android 12, the Pixel 6 was Google’s first attempt to enter the flagship market in flying colors. You can read more in our review.

Our editor Antoine Engels loved this device. / NextPit

Thankfully, you may still have a chance to get your device on Best Buy. Not only that, but paying $ 449 instead of the $ 599 selling price could save you $ 150. Let us know that your device is less than 3 months old.

An unlocked Pixel 128 GB version is available for $ 549 and can be activated later. However, if you own a Verizon phone plan, you can save up to $ 150. For the other two carriers, T-Mobile and Sprint, you need to get a new plan with a full discount. If you want to upgrade, you’ll pay AT & T $ 599 (no discount), but Sprint will give you a small $ 50 discount ($ 549 total).

Of course, to add a discount, try calculating the trade-in price for your current device. Basically, you can get the Pixel 6 even cheaper.

What do you think of this discount? Did you get the Pixel 6? Let us know in the comments below!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextpit.com/google-pixel-6-deal-bestbuy

