LG Display brought a reclining curved OLED throne to CES this year





Is it even a new throneless technology swatch? With scorpion chairs in 2020 and a completely immersive toilet in 2019, attempts to fit gamers into their PCs have been going on as long as I’m on the beat. But LG Display is incorporating new, more elegant ideas. A rotating curved 55-inch OLED TV is attached to the reclining slice of the chair and placed in the sweet spot of these pixels.

Like most ideas for LG displays, the media chair is a concept, at least not a product for now. LG Display has announced that it will someday bring it to market in collaboration with an unnamed Korean massage chair company. It has been commercialized by them and they intend to sell it, spokesman Matthew Wagand told The Verge.

LG displays the concept of media chairs.Image: LG Display

However, there is no integrated robot massager yet, but thanks to LG Display Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) technology, the concept is that the speaker in the chair and the speaker in the shape of the OLED panel itself will generate a lot of vibrations. Screen to do. (Since 2017, we’ve covered the technology for televisions and phones, and last year we saw it on the concept screen of the LG display, which bends flat from a curve.)

When it comes to TVs, Weigand says the 1500R-curved 55-inch OLED panel provides the perfect focal length from people and provides the best viewing experience. (I haven’t seen it myself yet.) You can also rotate between portrait mode and landscape mode. To do this, press a button on the touch screen control panel on the right armrest. Attached to the chair frame, the TV stays in line even when the entire chair is reclining.

Image: LG Display

I don’t think there’s any doubt that such things are far out of my price range, but it’s always possible that some of the benefits of the concept will fall someday. After all, LG’s consumer OLED sets have recently fallen below $ 1,000 and are very expensive, but their stunning rollable display concept has finally become a $ 100,000 TV, last year’s state. I was even able to arrive within.

The media chair is not the only concept LG Display is showing at CES. There is also a virtual ride. Virtual Ride uses three 55-inch curved 4K OLED screens to create one giant lap overhead display that theoretically feels like cycling outdoors. In addition to being an exhibit, the LG Display is touted as a potential replacement for VR headsets, but with 3D depth, it’s a bit more compelling. Or there are additional screens that wrap around the sides as well as vertically.

What impresses me is the curve. The top screen has a curved part up to a radius of 500 mm (500R). This is the tightest bend I’ve seen on a large display, according to LG Display. By the way, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor I reviewed last year had a 1000R curve, which was cutting edge.

LG displays the concept of virtual riding.Image: LG Display

To be honest, what we can get out of is a more curved screen. Curved TVs may be a mistake at home, especially in bright rooms, but for productivity earlier this month, we wanted to offer a curved OLED gaming monitor when LG reviewed the 48-inch TV. If done properly, unlike a TV throne or cycling station, it’s something I can pay to watch.

