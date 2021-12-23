FLUX Hawaii partnered with Google to introduce Hawaiian





The NMG Network has hired the first Hawaiian-only editor currently working in the modern magazine space to produce lelo Hawaii content.

Click to read the full Hawaiian press release.

Through an innovative collaboration with the Google News Lab in Honolulu, NMG Networks FLUX Hawaii has launched a dedicated section dedicated to Hawaiian storytelling to create lelo Hawaiian content for the first Hawaiian editors currently working in the modern media space. I requested.

FLUX Hawaii’s new Hawaiian report column focuses on original art and cultural works commissioned and produced in lelo Hawaii (Hawaiian). Please visit this section.

Honolulu-based media brands used to publish some feature-length stories in this language, but with the help of Google News Lab, FLUX Hawaii is now empowering and promoting Hawaiian culture. We are promoting efforts to do so.

The Google News Lab is a team within the Google News Initiative whose mission is to work with journalists and entrepreneurs to drive news innovation.

Through the partnership, FLUX Hawaii has hired N. Haalilio Solomon, an instructor at the Hlau lelo Hawaii o Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawaii, Munoa, and a translator for Awaiaulu and Hoopulapula, as the first Hawaiian editor. did. I work in a modern magazine space.

Solomon works with native and local Hawaiian writers, historians, organizations, Hawaiian photographers, and the FLUX Hawaiis creative team to connect with today’s digitally savvy audience with Hawaii in mind. Explore topics related to. ..

The FLUX Hawaii team first commissions a conceptualized, reported, and edited story at lelo Hawaii, and then translates it into English. Its purpose is to develop an editorial infrastructure that transforms the Hawaiian media by focusing on Hawaiian-speaking people and helping them report their own stories in the language of their ancestors.

This is Hawaiian’s contemporary storytelling, which Solomon says from start to publication. I am thrilled to thank FLUX Hawaii for creating space for using the language in this domain and for the writers to bring it there. Lero Hawaii Pioneer recently added language normalization as an important part of Hawaii’s language revitalization movement. The media is so influential in the language environment of the community that this is an opportunity for FLUX Hawaii to do this now.

FLUX Hawaii is one of NMG’s 10 media brands, Banyan, Chinatown, Elevate, Hale, Here, Living, Palm, Waves, Lei, published and promoted on video, digital and print channels. Connect with your audience through full-fledged storytelling. The number of popular e-mail newsletters is increasing.

Despite the pandemic, FLUX Hawaii ended in 2021 and set a new traffic record, increasing the number of visitors to FluxHawaii.com by 273% compared to 2020.

Mark Glazer, Vice President of Global Content at NMG Network, couldn’t be more excited about FLUX’s creative team launching this passionate project. Hawaii is our hometown and it is important for us to identify opportunities that help protect Hawaiian culture, including its language. We look forward to making these stories accessible to everyone over the next few years. We would also like to thank the Google News Lab for supporting local journalism.

About FLUX Hawaii

FLUX Hawaii is the definitive title for intelligent readers with Hawaii in mind. Valued by honest storytelling, timeless design, and insightful photography, this triennial digital, social, and printed publication is for discerning readers, where to go and what. See or let us know how to respond to the fluid world. FLUX Hawaii offers a carefully selected look at the island’s arts, culture, style, travel, design and innovation, with the goal of living a healthy and correct life.

About NMG Network

NMG Network is a leading creator of custom media experiences for luxury leisure travel, hospitality and premium housing partners. Our targeted omni-channel approach to storytelling provides a unique opportunity to connect, inform, inspire and entertain the most sophisticated and sought-after consumers. increase. For clients such as Marriott Residence, Little Nell, Shatters on the Beach, Hotel Casa del Mar, Halekulani Hotel, Park Lane Ala Moana, Alohilani Resort, Ko Olina Resort, International, as well as award-winning videos, prints and digital channels. It was created. Marketplace and Marriott Resorts Hawaii, NMG, operates the consumer brand Lei for LGBTQ + travelers. FLUX Hawaii represents the flow of Hawaii. And Shore TV Hawaii is the most widely distributed network dedicated to traveling Hawaii. For more information, please visit NMGnetwork.com.

contact address:

NMG NetworkMarc GraserVP, Global [email protected]

NMG NetworkMatthew DekneefEditor-at-[email protected]

###

