Google Voice adds important call customization options to all users





Google Voice is very useful and popular, but it is often ignored when it comes to product updates. That makes occasional announcements, such as Google’s drop this week, even more exciting. Now, the company is expanding Google Voice with some important call customization features that allow users to fine-tune their services to best suit their needs.

Google announced the addition of new custom rules on December 21st. Additional options are turned off by default, but end users can turn them on and set them in the Google Voice settings menu. The new features are already available to all users.

Google Voice now supports forwarding calls received from certain contacts to the linked phone number in your account. Alternatively, you can set it to automatically forward calls from these contacts to voice mail. This makes it easier to quickly ignore calls from vendors trying to market new services, while ensuring that you receive calls from, for example, important business contacts.

Similarly, users can configure Google Voice to automatically screen calls received from specific contacts. When a call is forwarded to voice mail, the user has the option of setting multiple voice mail greetings for different callers. For example, you can set a voice email greeting for your business contacts that is different from your personal caller.

Also, users with many contacts can set custom rules that apply each contact to the entire group of callers rather than individually. These changes won’t work very well for users whose use of Google Voice is limited to online dating profiles, spam filtering, etc., but take advantage of Google’s free VoIP service to better manage professionals and individuals. Definitely important for power users. It is alive.

For more information on how to set up and use these new features, please visit the Google Voice Support Center. Google Voice is available for desktop, Android, iOS and iPad.

