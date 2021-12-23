Air Force veteran McKinney supports the scale of his hometown





Attention: Rashim McKinney

Featured People: MGM TechLab Innovation Director Rashim McKinney

Montgomery Advertiser, Jake Crandall

Just off the Alabama Legislature, there was a bank next to Chris’s hot dog 100 years ago. Well, that’s another.

Today, in the lobby where Teller once welcomed guests, representatives from nearby Trenholm State Community College are helping Air Force stakeholders integrate technology into their operations. At one of the back offices, the aerospace company is meeting with tech startups about expanding its business here. In another example, the head of a new outdoor trail project is discussing how to deploy while exchanging ideas with Rashim McKinney.

It’s an average Monday at The Lab on Dexter, a small, minority business-focused downtown innovation center formed through a public-private partnership earlier this year. It is also home to the startup accelerator project Montgomery TechLab and its innovation director McKinney.

The lab opened in September alongside Anchor Tenant (and TechLab’s Alum) Analog Teams.

“It’s really doing what it’s designed to do,” McKinney said of the new space. “It’s fun for me. I can reach out to all these different things.”

This is a completely different scale of work that Auburn University and Tuskegee University graduates have done over the years. While serving in the Air Force, he realized that he once helped bring children in Inglewood, California to STEM, and came to understand the value of growing the community in that way. I did. He was anxious to have such an impact on his hometown.

That’s why he launched the technical consulting firm Gibraltar Solutions many years ago, where he worked with other innovation and startup leaders. The speed and extent of its impact is changing as it gains momentum.

Details: Technology companies market local business ideas as Montgomery looks at the student pipeline

Details: Little technical success from Austin to Montgomery

“Montgomery is at an important point where you can choose whatever you want,” McKinney said. “It literally has one of the best brands in the world, and it’s time. Nothing beats the idea that time has come.”

Now the 36-year-old sees a reflection of those changes in the eyes of his three daughters.

“My youngest daughter was riding by the building on South Perry Street, a large glass building on the corner,” McKinney said. “She said,’Dad, it will be my office someday.'”

“… I think it’s really important to get them involved in what I’m doing in the city and see how it shapes and shapes what they think is possible.”

About the series

Montgomery Advertiser’s People to Watch is a series of stories about everyday Alabama people that we believe will do extraordinary things in our community next year. Our readers and journalists have nominated this year’s slate. Advertisers will publish profiles for these winners from December 23rd to early January.

3 Questions for Rashim McKinney

What are the greatest qualities of Montgomery?

“That spirit, the spirit of Montgomery. I call it the City of Giants. Thanks not only to those who were here 60 years ago, but also to those who are walking down the street today.”

What did the pandemic teach about yourself?

“Being able to do different things doesn’t mean you have to do different things. Focus on bridging the gaps and really support people doing really great jobs and doing great things in their lanes. please.”

Name someone in the community that inspires you.

“Where should I start? There are people in the county like Rev. Richard Williams, Kevin King, (Octavius ​​Jackson). The people behind the scenes are tough that no one sees every day. I’m working. “

Contact the Montgomery Advertiser Reporter Brad Harper ([email protected]).

