NFTs, Unicorns, Silicon Slopes: 2021 Utatech Highlights





Looking back from 2020, which had the worst economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 concludes as the flagship year of a general innovation company, especially Utah engineers in the last 12 months. Highlights of reels are concerned about trading, unexpected recovery, record growth.

Just two years after a $ 8 billion worth of transactions interrupted customer experience innovator Qualtrics’ public equity offering plan a few days before it came to fruition, the company finally entered the market in January. Industry watchers beat German software giant SAP for paying heavily for the record-breaking acquisition at the time, but Qualtrics raised $ 1.5 billion prior to the launch of the stake, a spectacular $ 15 billion. This move was far more foresighted due to a new evaluation.

Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith and CEO Zig Serafin rang the opening bell on the NASDAQ exchange to celebrate their market debut on January 28th. The owner and Utah philanthropist Larry H. Miller are reported to be worth more than $ 1.6 billion.

What is NFT?

Why and how, the NBA Star’s 15-second clip, which throws slam dunks and artwork that exists only in digital ether, has generated hundreds of millions of sales in emerging markets close to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

In particular, it turns out that most of the same content is widely available to others who want to view or copy it, even if ownership is transferred to a person and authenticated by a unique digital identifier called a non-fungible token. Especially if you do.

Welcome to the world of NFT.

Trading traffic generated by NFTs was measured at tens of billions of dollars in 2021 and included numerous mega-sales that similarly aroused headlines and investor interest. Mike Winkelmann, a digital artist working under the name Beeple, auctioned one of his digital collages and won $ 69 million. The first tweet by Twitter founder Jack Dorseys sold for over $ 2.9 million. Pop musician Grimes has won over $ 6 million in a series of works, including music videos and digital art.

In May, high-tech entrepreneur and crypto innovator Justin Sun told Deseret News that an invisible number of non-fungible tokens were at stake. He sees their emergence as a step towards democratizing their assets from a collector’s perspective, and perhaps more importantly, for creators and artists.

Basically our idea is that in the future anyone will be able to sell and pay for their work with almost zero transaction fees. This opens up many possibilities. Great artwork comes from people who are currently creating small artwork. With one million new creators having access to the market, another Picasso will emerge. It’s about building a very friendly environment for those creators to grow.

Triangular Utah Unicorn

Pandemic-related restrictions and rampant unknowns related to the public health crisis quelled technology investment activity in 2020, but stagnation in demand saw a number of mega-deals involving Utah companies in 2021. Helped to promote.

Lucido’s $ 500 million secondary market investment announced in June wasn’t the biggest deal of the year, but Utah’s collaboration software innovator raised its annual valuation from $ 1 billion to $ 3 billion. Therefore, it is worth noting.

That rise has proven to be very suitable for helping companies overcome the unique challenges posed by the changing world of work with COVID-19, with annual revenue growth of over 100%. Promoted by rate.

Last year was certainly an interesting and challenging year for everyone, Lucid co-founder and CEO Karl Sun said in June. When we entered COVID-19, none of us knew what to expect. Almost all knowledge workers went to remote areas … and began looking for better software tools to stay connected and stay productive.

Where there is smoke

Traeger Grills has attracted a wide and enthusiastic fan base among outdoor food enthusiasts, entered the public stock market in July, raised more than $ 400 million and embarked on a surge in stock prices.

Based in Salt Lake City, the company has entered a year of surges in sales and new interest in home cooking amid the pandemic-induced isolation. At SEC Filing, Traeger reported a net profit of $ 32 million in 2020 with a revenue of approximately $ 546 million, surpassing the previous year’s revenue of $ 363 million and a net loss of $ 29 million.

This stock event is the second time BYU and Harvard Business School graduate CEO Jeremy Andras have pushed Utah-based companies into the public market. The first was for Park Citys Skullcandy, a former fashion-conscious headphone and consumer electronics maker. Andrus joined Skullcandy in 2005 to support the growth of the startup founded by Rick Alden in 2003, with annual sales of less than $ 1 million to about $ 1 million before listing in 2011. It’s $ 300 million.

Originally based in Oregon, Traeger caught the eye of Andrus after hearing the voices of a number of customers who seemed very enthusiastic about a company specializing in outdoor cooking equipment.

Andrus and investment partner Trilantic North America acquired the company, relocating its headquarters to a new Sugar House building, and Andrus became CEO in 2014.

Andras said in his 2017 Dezalet News profile that he wasn’t looking for simple improvements such as improved handles or improved painting work. He was working on turmoil and innovation in an industry where the latest benchmark was the advent of propane in the 70’s.

Sofa in the box

Another Utah company that saw a sharp increase as a result of house isolation in a pandemic situation was Overstock, an online household goods retailer.

In early 2020, predictions of the imminent death of an e-commerce giant were rampant, and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the face of a rise in COVID-19 on March 13 of that year. , Corporate stocks remained at the lowest level in history. threat.

But less than two years later, the company recorded record performance, stock prices rose by more than 2,000%, and malicious furniture and household goods retailers outnumbered many of its competitors.

In a September profile, Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson said housing quarantine helped accelerate consumer trends that had already begun long before the COVID-19 hit.

Over the last decade, the furniture market has moved to online sales at a rate of about 1% to 2% per year, according to Johnson. By the end of 2019, about 23% of these purchases were online.

The pandemic accelerated that, with three to five years of growth taking place in a few months. I was currently watching about 36% of online purchases.

Blessing from above

Cook, who took control of Apple after the company’s legendary founder Steve Jobs died of pancreatic cancer-related complications in 2011, has become a booming technology ecosystem in Utah. We have provided the best compliments ever.

When I go to places, I’m looking for people who want to change the world, Cook said. Technology should help humanity and not the other way around. And that’s what I see here.

Ugly but delicious

Abi Ramesh spent a light bulb moment when he visited an apple orchard near his hometown of Philadelphia, seeing a farm owner moving an apple cart picked up from the ground. Instead, the still edible fruits went to cider mill or garbage dump.

According to Ramesh, he saw farmers rolling thousands of apples picked up from the ground into the hut. I asked him about it, and he said he was an incompatible apple that couldn’t be sold through traditional retail channels because they were malformed or had a few dents or scratches. rice field. He told me they were trying to sell them to a secondary market where they could be applesauce or cider, but most of them would probably be thrown away.

That’s really when things started clicking for me.

Rameshs’ ideas will lead to the launch of the Misfits Market in 2018. This is an online discount grocery store specializing in incomplete organic produce that is easily accessible and affordable to Philadelphia residents, most of whom live in functional foods. Desert.

Cut in 2021, Misfits Market attracted more than $ 560 million in venture investment, earned a valuation of over $ 2 billion, and opened a large new distribution center in West Jordan in November. USA This facility creates more than 150 new jobs and could add hundreds more if current growth continues.

Misfits Market also aims to expand its inventory, offer 500 products and grow to offer thousands of products. It is dwarfed by a typical grocery store with 40,000 items available at one time. According to Ramesh, a carefully selected selection of misfits will make it easier for customers to find and buy everything they need.

According to Ramesh, you don’t have to actually spend three hours browsing tens of thousands of items in the store to find what you need. About 95% of most customers’ grocery lists are the same every week. For example, you don’t have to choose from 30 different peanut butters. There are three or four.

