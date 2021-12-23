The Xiaomi 12 series is equipped with a 2K LTPO 2.0 panel and has an A + DisplayMate rating.





Xiaomi plans to launch the Xiaomi 12 series flagship smartphone by the end of the month, and in the next few days, new phone information will continue to appear on the Web. The company today announced at Weibo that the Xiaomi 12-based variant has been rated A + by DisplayMate and the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 2K LTPO 2.0 display panel.

The A + rating is DisplayMate’s highest certification standard and is usually only obtained if many display parameters, such as contrast ratio, brightness, viewing angle, and color reproduction, get a good rating.

The post also reveals that Xiaomi 12 has created 15 new screen records. The panel itself is set to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports 16,000 levels of screen brightness adjustment.

The two display panels are expected to be two of Xiaomi’s best display panels so far. (Image source: Weibo / Xiaomi) Xiaomi 12 series: Everything you know so far

Unlike what was suggested by many leaks, Xiaomi could only release two variants of the Xiaomi 12 series, the base Xiaomi 12 and the top-end Xiaomi 12 Pro. Both handsets have a similar design, including a thin front bezel with a centrally punched hole display.

The leaked specs on the phone suggest that the phone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset along with a triple rear camera setup. The base Xiaomi 12 is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast wired charging support. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to charge 120W quickly.

Both the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available in China on December 28th and may be available in other parts of the world, including India, in early 2022.

