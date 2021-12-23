That’s why the telecommunications industry is aiming for Big Tech





In one small graph, network monitoring company Sandvine underscores the changing attitude of operators towards big tech companies such as Amazon and Facebook. This graph shows the percentage of traffic generated by the six largest Internet companies across the global network.

According to Sandvine, global network traffic from the largest Internet companies has crossed the midpoint of a pandemic. (Source: Sandvine)

Importantly, Sandvine’s chief strategy officer, Samir Marwaha, reported in a blog post for the first time in the world that the world’s six largest Internet companies accounted for more traffic than all other Internet companies combined. is.

Marwaha described it as a “watershed moment” for service providers. After all, they are now managing networks that are sending more traffic than ever before, but the pool of digital companies is shrinking.

It’s no wonder that some companies in the telecom space are ringing the alarm. As Marwaha pointed out, 13 of Europe’s largest carriers signed an open letter last month calling for regulations requiring large Internet companies to help fund their networks.

“Most and the growing portion of network traffic is generated and monetized by the Big Tech platform, but requires continuous and intensive network investment and planning by the telecommunications sector,” said Deutsche Telekom, Telefunica and Vodafone Group. The CEO of such companies writes. “This model, which allows EU citizens to enjoy the benefits of digital transformation, is sustainable only if such a big tech platform also contributes significantly to network costs.”

The debate is now reverberating throughout the United States. More and more voices are calling on “Big Tech” to pour cash into the Universal Service Fund. The FCC established the USF in 1997 to fund the construction of broadband networks in rural and unserviced areas of the country, helping low-income Americans to access telecommunications services. Did. However, the main source of funding for USF is the network operator itself (often collecting its cash through USF fees charged to customers).

“Require payments from large tech companies [toward the USF] FCC Commissioner Brendanker argued that the incentives would be adjusted to both the bandwidth consumed by digital advertising services and the benefits that large tech companies would benefit from even better connectivity. ”

Such discussions arise as the overall Internet traffic on the telecommunications network increases dramatically. According to a new detailed study by Recon Analytics, US internet traffic on fiber / copper networks peaked at 27.3% above normal levels during a pandemic, while mobile internet traffic was 22.6% above pre-pandemic levels. I did. Cable network traffic is 22.1% above the pre-pandemic threshold. Global trends are similar.

These increases were clearly the result of the COVID-19 blockade order, which forced them to work from home and educate at school. However, Internet providers generally claim that the surge recorded in 2020 has been permanently flattening to high levels of traffic. For example, network monitoring firm OpenVault recently saw a staggering 434.9 GB of average monthly consumption of US home Internet data in the third quarter of 2021, up 13% compared to the same period in 2020. I reported.

And, as Sandvine’s Marwaha explained, network operators’ stakes continue to grow. “The transition to more mission-critical enterprise and industry services raises the need for perfect connectivity and optimal performance for manufacturing robotics, remote healthcare, autonomous driving, public safety and other critical services. “He insisted.

