More people trust Amazon than Apple and it makes me sick

Americans don’t trust companies where billions of people use their products every day, but some megafarms are others to convince customers that they’re not doing terrible things. Better than the Mega Farm of.

At least, according to polls conducted by the Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, 1,122 adults (of which 1,058 are defined as Internet users) trust a variety of tech companies. I had them evaluate whether they were doing it.

The results were not very good, with a few notable exceptions. According to a survey, 72% of Internet users do not trust Facebook to process personal information. When asked directly what impact Facebook would have on society, only 10% of respondents were positive and 56% were negative.

This is natural. Facebook’s reputation has been ruined over the years, recording perhaps the biggest hit during the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where at least 87 million profiles were compromised.

Other meta-owned services, including Instagram and WhatsApp, also failed to respond well to personal data questions, with only 19% and 15% confidence, respectively. Closing the bottom of the list is TikTok, owned by China, at 12%.

With a 35% rating, Google-owned YouTube is especially noteworthy. This is because the video platform’s credibility is fairly low, while opinions about Google were divided in the middle. One reason is that Google went up to $ 200 million in a 2019 lawsuit after it turned out that YouTube was collecting data without parental consent to serve ads for young users. It could be that.

Alongside Google in the lukewarm category, Microsoft and Apple have found little way to a positive end on the scale of trust. And perhaps the most amazing thing about this survey is how much people trust Amazon. Jeff Bezos-led retail giants have at least considerable trust from 53% of participants. This is a good time to remind everyone about the eavesdropping controversy that was involved when Amazon was forced to add users the option to opt out of random human recording reviews a few years ago. .. Obviously, Amazon’s espionage technology doesn’t keep everyone up late, so we hope that corporate data security practices are more reliable than cloud services.

The study also reveals how people feel about whether the government should regulate mega-technology companies such as Google, Apple and Facebook. Interestingly, 64% said government involvement should be strengthened, and 35% disagreed (1% had no opinion). These numbers are roughly the opposite of those found in a 2012 Pew Research Center survey when asking the same question. Increased support for government intervention is bipartisan, with 53% of Republicans supporting it previously at 30% and 82% of Democrats up from 45%.

The high percentage of people wanting regulatory intervention, as Republicans have traditionally opposed big government, suggests the belief that businesses have failed and will continue to do so. I am. At the heart of it is a survey question asking if a company has adequate control over the information it tracks about you. Only 20% answered yes. 79% answered no.

Technology when Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, and Jeff Bezos stood in front of Congress last year trying to convince the House Judiciary Committee that their growth was not the result of a monopoly. The company got a lot of attention. Since then, governments around the world have been looking at ways to dismantle Big Tech and hold them accountable. The more you know how these companies operate, the more consensus that you need to do something.

