Google loses top domain spot on TikTok





According to the rankings of web security company Cloudflare, after being deprecated by TikTok, Google is no longer the most popular domain in the world.

The list of most popular domains is part of Cloudflare’s Year in Review report, which shows the domains that received the most traffic from one year to another.

Google.com (including maps, translations and news in particular) ended last year as the leader in Cloudflare’s rankings.

At that time, TikTok was in 7th place.

TikTok.com now exits in 2021 and is ahead of Google, Facebook, Amazon, and other world-leading domains.

advertisement

Continue reading below

Below is a complete list of the top 10 most popular domains as of late 2021.

TikTok.com Google.com Facebook.com Microsoft.com Apple.com Amazon.com Netflix.com YouTube.com Twitter.com WhatsApp.com

Cloudflare describes TikTok’s journey to become the most popular domain throughout 2021.

“Tik Tok took the top spot in one day on February 17, 2021. Back in March, Tik Tok had a few more days and May, but Tik Tok almost every day. It took the initiative after August 10, 2021. There were days when Google was number one, but October, such as Thanksgiving (November 25) and Black Friday (November 26). And November was almost TikTok’s day. “

advertisement

Continue reading below

Cloudflare’s report also includes a list of the most popular social media domains, the most popular e-commerce platforms, and the most popular video streaming sites.

Not surprisingly, Amazon ended the year as the most popular e-commerce domain, followed by Taobao, Ebay, and Walmart.

The list of the most popular video streaming sites was dominated by giants such as Netflix, YouTube and HBO Max. Interestingly, Twitch couldn’t beat the top 10.

Look at these rankings

Does this mean that TikTok is currently the largest social media site?

No, there is still a long way to go to reach those heights.

According to Cloudflare, this means that TikTok.com received more traffic than any other domain.

This doesn’t mean that TikTok has more users than Google or competing social media sites.

Insider Intelligence (formerly eMarketer) reports that TikTok has outnumbered Snapchat and Twitter in terms of global users, but is far behind Facebook and Instagram.

In other words, TikTok is the third largest social media platform in the world.

The number of TikTok users worldwide increased by 59.8% in 2020 and further increased by 40.8% in 2021.

In addition, Insider Intelligence predicts that TikTok’s 2022 global user base will increase by 15.1%.

If that estimate applies, TikTok will hold a 20% share of all social media users by the end of next year.

advertisement

Continue reading below

If TikTok isn’t part of the 2022 social media marketing strategy, these numbers are a good case to prioritize it.

Source: Cloudflare, Insider Intelligence

Featured Image: Mix and Match Studio / Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-loses-top-domain-spot-to-tiktok/431026/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos