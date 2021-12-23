EU adopts harmonious regulations for medical technology assessment





New harmonious regulations on health technology assessment have been adopted throughout the EU.

The European Commission welcomed the regulations that are the product of the EU Pharmaceutical Strategy, which will be applied from January 2025.

Work will begin immediately to implement the new rules, including the governance structures and preparatory document settings needed to ensure effective application.

The Regulation on Health Technology Assessment (HTA) is between Member States by introducing a permanent framework for collaborative work that also covers joint scientific consultations, identification of new medical technologies, and voluntary cooperation. It will replace the current system of EU-funded project-based cooperation. , And are working on a joint clinical evaluation.

It will take effect 20 days after it is published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Important reason

The new regulations aim to make important and innovative medical technologies more widely available, such as innovative medicines, specific medical devices, medical devices, preventive and therapeutic methods.

It also ensures efficient use of resources, enhances the quality of HTAs throughout the EU, ensures that national HTA agencies and industries do not overlap efforts, reassures businesses and long-term sustainability of EUHTA cooperation. It also aims to secure.

Larger context

Earlier this year, industry group Med Tech Europe expressed concern that the new regulation could interfere with regulatory assessments under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) applied in May 2021.

On record

Stella Kiriyakides, EU Health and Food Safety Commissioner, said: Regulations on HTA are an important deliverable of the European Pharmaceutical Strategy, an important component of the European Health Union, and our efforts to bring tangible benefits to citizens of the health sector.

With COVID-19, we have seen the importance of manufacturing safe and efficient treatments and medical devices for all Europeans. The new rules ensure comprehensiveness and transparency in the assessment process and increase the predictability of Member State authorities and industries. Member countries will be able to make more timely and evidence-based decisions regarding patient access to innovative technologies within the healthcare system.

This is a new framework that provides health professionals, producers, and most importantly all patients with unmet medical needs and easy access to innovative medicines and high-risk medical devices. Can be obtained. It’s about improving access to innovative technologies that save patients and lives. It is also about building new ways to cooperate with EU health.

Its implementation is important not only to achieve the goals of the EU’s pharmaceutical strategy and the European Cancer Eradication Program, but also to strengthen coordination at the EU level in the area of ​​health.

