Will the iPhone 13 price cut be better than the Google Pixel 4A?Check now





Is the iPhone 13 price cut worth it, or is the Google Pixel 4A better?

Flipkart sale is over! Wait a minute! There are still some offers to check out. And among them is the latest iPhone 13! There were no discounts on the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale from December 16th to December 21st, but thanks to Flipkart’s additional ongoing offers and discounts. You can still benefit from a decent iPhone 13 price cut. How? Please check here.

As such, e-commerce giants are still offering significant discounts on some products, and obviously smartphones are the highlight of everything. At first glance, iPhone fans will be disappointed to see the iPhone 13 deal, but Flipkart costs $ 79,900. But the deal is hidden here! Buy your iPhone 13 with a Flipkart branded Axis Bank credit card and get a 5% discount. This offer will reduce the price of the iPhone 13 to 75,905.

In addition, you can replace older smartphones that can offer discounts of up to 15,450. In summary, the iPhone 13’s price is about 60,455 compared to the actual price of 75,905. Isn’t it a hidden deal? However, the discount will vary depending on the phone you are exchanging. The Apple iPhone 12 replacement offer is 13,900 at Flipkart and the iPhone 12 Pro is worth 14,150.

Instead, you can get an iPhone 12 Pro Max worth 14,400. The Xiaomi Mi10 smartphone is worth about 10,500, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is worth about 14,350. To get the best exchange price for your mobile phone, you need to provide a unique IMEI number for your mobile phone.

On the other hand, if you look at the Google Pixel 4A transaction, you’ll see a 9% off discount on 28,999 on your e-commerce website. You can get an additional 5% discount through your Flipkart branded Axis Bank credit card. And the exchange offer is still valid up to 15,450.

Whether for sale or not, Flipkart’s deals are undoubtedly lowering smartphone prices. Please use iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 4A with priority. Fun shopping!

