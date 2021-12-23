How to turn Negev into an innovation and tech center





Israel has become a center of innovation and technology during its short existence, a prosperous and robust economy based on knowledgeable and capable human capital, while maintaining a healthy society with a natural and independent economic system. We are leaning towards. Perishable resource.

Negev and Galilee are home to more than 31% of the country’s population, of which about 9% live, and only about 2.9% of start-ups are active in the region, so-called permanent in the OECD. It has become a thing. Countries “Low-wage traps around” According to this, human capital escapes to the big cities where power companies are located, and powerful companies are attracted to the big cities with the most capable workers. Arnon Columbus is the CEO of In Negev.Photo: Nick Smirnov

In the near future, Negev’s population will exceed 600,000, both due to the natural growth of Bedouin’s population, accelerated construction and aggressive immigration. (45% of new construction will occur in Negev and Galilee, which will increase employment problems). Based on all projections, Bedouin’s population in Negev will exceed 50% within the next few years. The future of the entire Negev region, whether Jewish or Arab, depends on the ability of residents and governments to provide hope and employment, a strong economy, and a society that encourages the leadership and cooperation of all sectors of the population. I am. The future of a prosperous young generation.

To break the circle of underemployment and low wages, we must engage in activities that contribute to the economic anchors of all countries and governments. In doing so, we will increase the necessary resources we need to create a lever for crushing the glass ceiling in terms of both faith and ability.

InNegev, a technology incubator and innovation center in the South, was founded in mid-2020. The purpose of the government’s bid and incubator for innovation in the Israeli Innovation Authority was designed to distort the balance between the activities of the technology and high-tech industries and create liveliness. Center of activity, regional and national resource allocation, cooperation, and human capital development. All of this also raises income standards that are expected to be affected by technology-related activities in the South. For this big change to happen, we need to think big and use resources that haven’t been used in decades.

The InNegev Incubator serves as the center of cooperation and promotion for start-ups in the South and is a bridge between all elements and advanced capabilities of start-ups in the Negev region. The incubator also promotes technological exposure to young people in Arab society on the designated campus, which was built as the “Innovation Center” in Negev, most organizations involved in the advancement of technology and advanced industries among the Bedouin people. We are working with the MOONA organization.

The incubator has been active for nearly a year and a half and has already built an impressive collaboration network among all relevant stakeholders in the South and has close relationships with many partners in the region. In terms of its strategic role, incubators are looking to improve. It not only promotes employment and the economy by promoting innovation and technology, but also promotes good neighbors, peace and coexistence in Negev. Improving the future of the Negev and the fate of its inhabitants depends heavily on the ability to reach good neighbor relationships from respect and joint efforts to promote, strengthen and create a joint socio-economic environment here in the South. I am.

The InNegev incubator has chosen to set up a facility in the Idan Hanegev industrial zone, an area co-owned by the city of Rahat (44%) regional council Bnei Shimon (37% and landowners) and the local council Lehavim. With the help of local governments, Idan Hanegev has developed into a prosperous industrial zone that all inhabitants consider to be their own, and the whole is larger than the sum of its parts.

Arnon Columbus is the CEO of InNegev, an innovation technology incubator.

