Apple’s AirTag Appears in Suspicious Crime





On Friday night, a woman in a city on the east coast left the bar, drove, and immediately began receiving alerts over the phone.

I found AirTag moving with you, a notification on her iPhone said. The location of this AirTag is visible to the owner.

Fearing that someone might be following her, she began looking for her Apple tracking device, AirTag, which was launched this year, and started checking her purses, coat pockets, and purses. But she couldn’t find anything.

I didn’t want to go home, so I spent the night somewhere and said I would understand it in the morning, and she later wrote to her Twitter account.

The next day she had someone check her car, and they found an AirTag firmly mounted inside the wheel.

No matter how * safe * a woman tries (I was never alone, parked in a bright place, etc.), it doesn’t matter if someone really wants to harm you, she writes. I am.

In a follow-up message to NBC News, she suspects someone is trying to steal her car because someone wasn’t parked close enough to the bar to associate her with the car. increase. She reported the case to law enforcement agencies, but said she was not sure if they would investigate. She said her friend had abandoned the tracker.

NBC News hasn’t examined the details of her experience, but it reflects Apple’s growing claims about the new Homing Beacon. People are using AirTag to stalk others and steal cars, according to law enforcement officials, local news reports, personal anecdotes posted on social media, domestic violence and computer security experts. Evidence is accumulated.

Eva Galperin, cybersecurity director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a San Francisco-based digital privacy group, has no doubt that Apples AirTags are being used for stalking. She was among the people who predicted exactly such a result a few months ago.

Police in Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, and Texas have reported misuse of AirTag, including domestic stalking and car theft. The Sheriff’s Office in Twin Falls, Idaho warned residents this month that AirTags poses a particular risk to potential victims of domestic violence. Also, one of the unwanted tracking trials described in TikTok has recorded over 27 million views.

AirTag has legitimate uses that consumers may accept, but misuse is because people buy other cloud-connected devices such as cameras to monitor each other and commit or deter crime. It also means that it is suitable for the expanding market of surveillance technology.

In June, a Connecticut police station told residents to consider hiding AirTag somewhere in their cars, boats, jet skis, and even backpacks in case of theft. Some people report using AirTags to retrieve stolen bicycles.

While third-party homing beacons have been around for years, Apple products frequently update the location of AirTag using the corporate network of over 1 billion devices and their cloud computing services. Especially powerful.

People engaged in unhealthy or abusive behavior suddenly found sophisticated, cheap and highly effective tools, said California lawyer Adam Dodge.

Apple sells AirTag as a way to find your personal belongings, such as keys, wallets, and backpacks, whether you’ve lost them at home or in a remote location like the beach. Tags are sold on Apple’s website for $ 29 each, or $ 99 for four.

An app named Find My on your iPhone keeps track of how far the tags are and displays a map showing the location of the tags.

However, AirTags connects with more than the owner’s iPhone. AirTag uses Bluetooth technology to send a signal that can be detected by a nearby iPhone, iPad, or Mac. These devices can send the location of AirTag to Apple’s cloud computing network and owners.

According to Apple, only AirTag owners can see where it is, and the device itself doesn’t store location data or history.

Apple has not announced sales of AirTags. Gene Munster, managing partner of investment firm Loup, said it estimates sales to date at 25 million tags based on analysis of Google search data for AirTag and other products.

Apple officials didn’t object to the fact that some people are abusing AirTag to track others. However, he did not disclose how many times local law enforcement agencies contacted the company for information about AirTags owners.

However, it’s not clear how widespread the abuse of AirTags is, but the potential danger has led Apple to make two software updates in the last few months.

One change involved a feature that prevented unnecessary tracking. AirTag plays the sound if you are too far from the owner. In June, Apple reduced that period from 3 days to randomized hours from 8 hours to 24 hours.

The second change is related to phone notifications that people can receive when traveling with someone else’s AirTag, including those planted. If you have an iPhone, you’ve found that AirTag is moving with you: you’ll be notified that the location of this AirTag can be verified by the owner. However, billions of people with smartphones using the Android operating system will not receive similar notifications. Last week, Apple released an app called Tracker Detect. This is something that these users can download and receive notifications, but this is not a universal solution.

Not everyone wants to download the app. Not everyone knows to download an app, according to EFF’s Garperin. There are not enough mitigations. The broader changes will require action by Android owner Google, she said. (Google did not respond to the request for comment.)

In a statement on Monday, Apple said: We take customer safety very seriously and are committed to the privacy and security of AirTags.

The company said it was the first in the industry to prevent unnecessary tracking. It said we are raising the bar for user and industry privacy and want others to follow suit.

Erica Olsen, director of safetynet projects for a national network to end domestic violence, said there were concerns about misuse of AirTags, but Apple has never been done by other manufacturers of homing beacons. He said it was worth admitting that he tried to create a safeguard.

She said she was pleased to see some steps to implement safeguards and really wanted it to become the industry-wide standard. She added that the change is worth it if the device becomes even a little useless to the abuser.

Prior to the release of AirTags in April, shelters and other service providers had already standardized to check their personal belongings as a tracking device after arrival, according to Olsen. And she said it’s unrealistic to think about returning to a world without such devices, whether made by Apple or someone else.

According to Olsen, they are not the only companies that want to provide what many people want to use and legally want to use.

However, there are situations where Apple hasn’t suggested a solution, such as when someone can’t find the AirTags that are tracking them.

In a video that has been watched 27 million times since November 21, TikTok users said her iPhone told her about an unknown accessory traveling with her from Texas on a flight to Boston. .. But after looking for luggage, she said in the video that she couldn’t find the tracker.

She said in a second video six days later that someone finally found an AirTag taped inside a duffel bag. She didn’t say who did that, but she said in a comment that the bag was near the truck’s sliding window while shopping in Texas in front of the plane.

Detective Brian Franke, a police station in Longmont, Colorado, said the suspect was investigating two recent cases of domestic stalking using AirTags. He said the device has some advantages for those who could be a stalker over other GPS trackers, such as connecting to the Apple cloud network to provide a more accurate location, but some He said there are some drawbacks. They don’t provide historical data, and phone notifications and AirTags sounds are deterrent, he said.

It seems to be popular for now, but I think it will fade away. Obviously, they never disappear, Franke said.

Other examples show how AirTag can be abused.

A woman in Nashville, Tennessee believes AirTag was attached to her car while helping her friend move this month, and two men standing by the car when they went looking for a device He said he ran away. -TV reported.

According to a statement this month, police officers from the Toronto area police station have investigated five cases since September in which tracking devices, including AirTag, were placed in high-end vehicles and later found and stolen. Austin and Detroit news media have reported similar incidents.

According to Apple, all AirTags are registered with the owner’s Apple ID and are available to law enforcement agencies along with relevant personal information about the AirTag owner in response to valid legal requirements such as subpoenas. can.

However, law enforcement agencies do not always make such demands, and many survivors of crime do not have the money for lawyers to investigate individually, said Dodge, a California lawyer. He said the best way to counter tracking devices so far is to know what they are and how they work.

He said that what we say to stalker victims is to really trust their instincts. I didn’t hold my breath when I was going to have the perfect technical solution, so we need to work through other means.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visit www.thehotline.org, or text to START to 88788. Send a message to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visit www.thehotline.org, or text to START to 88788. Send a message to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

