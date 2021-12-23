Despite the IPO being abolished, Babbel sees the rapid growth of its language learning service, TechCrunch.





Berlin-based language learning service Babel was to hold an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in late September. But just a few days before the initial listing, the company unplugged in the wake of Evergrande’s debt crisis, which made the global stock market very nervous. The new date hasn’t been announced yet, but as Babbel CEO Arne Schepker told me, the company continues to monitor the market.

But abolishing the IPO was clearly unexpected for everyone. “I was disappointed by the team that worked on it-worked hard and long-and we were really successful,” Schepker said. “We covered the book, got on the right track, met over 100 very interesting investors and got great feedback, and the situation at Evergrande was unraveled and most IPO market plugs Pulled. We faced a very conscious decision to enter the market. Yes or no? “

Schepker is confident that the company has made the right decision because Babbel has enough money and enough cash in the bank. There are also other financing options to continue investing in and acquiring products. Opportunity arises.

One of the company’s fastest growing businesses is live classes that enhance the service’s app-based language learning tools. Released earlier this year, Babbel Live saw a 300% increase in subscriptions and a 400% increase in revenue compared to the first half of 2021. With tens of thousands of learners, Babbel Live hosts 15,000 classes each month, and according to Schepker, the live platform is the first touchpoint for these users for about 25% of these learners, 75. % Is starting to use the app.

Babbel Live and the company’s B2B Babbel for Business service currently account for 9% of the company’s revenue. The business as a whole is also doing well, with billable sales in November increasing 30% from 2020 to over $ 20 million.

Schepker says the company has a reputation for high quality products and can hire the best teachers. “We have promoted the frontier of innovation and have always sought to maximize human intelligence and artificial intelligence, so we are neither completely human nor technology. It makes us a live tutoring class. I think it makes it very attractive to teachers, “he said.

On the B2B side of the company, Babbel registered 5,000 new learners in November and is currently working with more than 1,000 companies. It took Babel a while to build this business. This business has long been available only in Germany and has only recently expanded to Italy. The plan is to expand to other European markets as well as the United States soon. Schepker states that this is a significant growth opportunity for businesses, as corporate language learning is about one-third of the total language learning market.

Going forward, the Babbel team is specifically looking at ways to create more integrations across different platforms. This allows Babbel Live teachers to see, for example, what students have learned in the app between classes. In addition to Babbel’s podcasts, in-app games and other touchpoints, Babbel already offers a very rich ecosystem of language learning tools. The question now is how can we bring them all to a more cohesive platform.

“Users tend to stitch together an ecosystem of their own learning methods, but I call it that creative mess because they haven’t really learned how to do it and aren’t integrated.” Said Schepker. “Therefore, with various learning methods, it is not possible to know what Arne did with the app when Arne stepped into the classroom. It is a language learning company not only for learners but also for teachers. For us too, it’s an added value found in the ecosystem. By connecting the ecosystems, we can actually take the learning journey even further. For you. “

