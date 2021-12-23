Massive media throne puts a 55 inch curved OLED TV on your face





LG Display This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news on the upcoming and greatest technology.

CES 2022 was quickly revealed as a face-to-face event where many companies cancel face-to-face attendance in Las Vegas, but the show continues in virtual form. And no other company has a CES track record of crazy Core Concept technologies like LG Display. The best-known supplier of the world’s only (for now) large OLED TV panels made the first announcement of the CES season. It’s basically a big chair with a screen attached.

LGD calls this concept a “media chair”. It consists of a throne-like seat trapped in an arc that allows it to tilt backwards, but the coolest feature is the screen. The fixed arm mounts a 55-inch curved OLED screen at a distance of 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) from the viewer’s face in the chair. It states that LGD is the optimal viewing distance.

The screen is curved and the motor in the mount allows you to switch from standard horizontal (horizontal) to vertical (vertical) mode, like the Samsung Sero TV. The chair itself isn’t leaning forward either, it has an integrated sound system speaker on the display itself, a headrest and subwoofer at the base, and an armrest with an LCD touch panel for control.

LG Display’s “Virtual Ride” offers this cyclist an idyllic tour.

LG display

The company also announced a second concept, called “Virtual Ride,” featuring curved and flexible OLED panels. This is a stationary exercise bike facing a vertical OLED display, designed to surround the rider in a kind of virtual world. Peloton is much larger and has a better screen. The screen consists of three 55-inch OLEDs that curve in front of and above the rider, and LG says it can cycle through virtual forests, cities, and other environments while tracking mileage, heart rate, and more. I am.

As a manufacturer of OLED and LCD screens to supply them to commercial customers such as malls and museums, as well as other companies such as LG Electronics, Sony and Vizio, LG Display is a real product that exists in the real world. Has not been shown. Instead, these are concepts designed to show exactly possible usage.

An LGD representative told CNET that the company is working with a Korean massage chair maker, similar to a media chair, and it makes sense for something like a VIP airport lounge, but it’s also an exercise bike. I’m surprised at this, it’s now available for purchase this year. Meanwhile, some of the company’s weirdest concepts have become real products, so who knows?

